Travis Kelce gushes over Justin Timberlake's concert after viral LA appearance

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was impressed with pop star Justin Timberlake after attending his concert on March 13.

Kelce was at Timberlake's "One Night Only" show in Los Angeles, and the Super Bowl-winning tight end was excited to be there.

Travis Kelce has spoken highly about Timberlake in the past, and after attending his concert, he told fans to go see him if they could.

"Honestly, everybody knows I'm a huge JT fan," Travis said on Wednesday's episode of his 'New Heights' podcast. "He was playing a bunch of renditions of his old classics, absolute bangers. It was so cool to see him play some of my favorites, man, and then, on top of that, a handful of his new stuff. It was a fun, fun evening. I can't complain.

"Anytime you can see Justin Timberlake perform, I suggest you buy the ticket, man. He's the f**king best."

Travis Kelce gave high praise as he was super impressed with Justin Timberlake's singing and on-stage presence, which made the concert so good.

Travis Kelce hints at playing golf with Justin Timberlake

Not only did Travis Kelce attend Justin Timberlake's concert, but he also said the two may hang out soon.

According to Kelce, the two are planning to go golfing in Vegas in a couple of weeks.

"It's been so cool meeting him out in Tahoe and playing some golf with him," Travis said. "I'm even gonna try and get out to his golf outing out in Vegas here in a couple weeks."

Kelce also hinted at his busy schedule coming up, which may interfere with the podcast schedule.

"We're gonna keep trying to get these episodes to you every Wednesday -- but we're getting out of the house, ladies and gentlemen," Kelce said. "So I don't know if we're gonna keep bringing these things to you every single week, but we're gonna try."

Kelce is still also celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 58 win last month as the Chiefs went back-to-back.

Last season, Kelce played in 15 games, recording 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns.