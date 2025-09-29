"He’s faking it cos they’re losing": NFL fans react as Lamar Jackson suffers hamstring injury during Chiefs vs. Ravens Week 4 clash

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens suffered their third loss of the season on Sunday, ending the month of September on a sour note. It was another loss for the Ravens quarterback playing against Patrick Mahomes, his biggest nemesis since entering the league.

Midway through the second half, with the game already out of hand, Lamar left the contest and sat on the sidelines. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush took over and played in the fourth quarter; it was later revealed that Jackson left the game with a hamstring injury.

After the cause was revealed, NFL fans were unconvinced about the reasons that led the superstar quarterback to leave the game. Many believed that, in fact, he was quitting the contest, with a win seemingly out of hand against a strong Kansas City Chiefs team:

"He’s faking it cos they’re losing", said one fan.

"The guy so many call MVP quit on his team when the going got tough today", a second fan criticized.

"He's literally sitting on the bench doing nothing. That isn't what you do when you're injured", a third fan said.

Lamar Jackson loses sixth game in seven contests against Patrick Mahomes

The rivalry between the two quarterbacks is totally one-sided. Since the Ravens passer joined the league in 2018, he has played against the Kansas City Chiefs on seven occasions, including the postseason.

He has a sole victory to his record, losing all the other six contests. This includes the AFC Championship for the 2023 season, when Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated Jackson and the Ravens away from home before winning their second straight Super Bowl.

The only victory for Lamar and the Ravens happened in Week 2 of the 2021 season. The 38-36 game took place on Sunday Night Football, marking their fourth overall game. Those who expected the rivalry to grow since then have been disappointed.

A 1-3 record now has Baltimore two games behind the Pittsburgh Steelers. It remains to be seen whether Lamar Jackson's injury is serious and if he'll be able to play in Week 5 against the Houston Texans

