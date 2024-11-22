“He’s getting bullied by a**holes” - Dave Portnoy rages against NFL fan’s foul-mouthed rant against Jason Kelce

It looks like Jason Kelce's skyrocketing fame is backfiring. On Thursday, he was confronted yet again by a foul-mouthed fan, who aggressively called the ex-NFL center, "You're some s*** bag, f***ing guy." Interestingly, this time he chose to respond completely differently.

However, the Barstool Sports Founder took to X to voice his frustration.

“I HATE that Jason Kelce got back out of his car and signed this lunatic’s autograph. He’s getting bullied by a**holes. That guy should be in prison, not getting an autograph to flip,” he wrote on X.

It happened outside a Hollywood studio after Kelce's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night.

As the Eagles veteran was leaving the studio, he dodged a group of autograph seekers, who all had been waiting outside for long. That is when an agitated fan started hurling expletives at Kelce.

"You're some s*** bag, f***ing guy that thinks he's on some pedestal!" the man shouted.

To which, Kelce did the unexpected. Instead of driving off, he stepped outside his car to face the situation head-on.

"I have a habit of not signing for people that follow where I'm going," Kelce said.

However, his reply did not help pacify the aggressive man. In fact, the taunts continued from the fan, which included strange claims about Hollywood dominance in the future.

Witnessing the situation could have escalated, Kelce returned to the crowd and signed autographs which surprisingly, included one for the heckler.

"You're good, bro," Kelce replied after the harasser apologized for his behavior.

That said, this time, Jason Kelce's gesture was completely different from another public altercation with a fan at the beginning of the month when he smashed a heckler's phone.

Jason Kelce kept his promise of rising above the hostility

In the first week of November, Jason Kelce landed in the middle of controversy during his visit to the NCAA Football game between Penn State and Ohio State game.

While he mingled with fans, carrying a case of beer, a heckler targeted him with a homophobic slur. It was aimed at his younger brother and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce while referencing the three-time Super Bowl champion's romance with Taylor Swift.

In response, Jason turned and quickly grabbed the heckler’s phone to smash it on the ground. After the incident, Jason vowed to handle such volatile situations with grace.

"I'm not happy with anything that took place," Jason said during ESPN's Monday Night Countdown. "I'm not proud of it, and in a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate, and I just don't think that's a productive thing. Bottom line is, I try to live my life by the golden rule, it's what I've always been taught.

"I try to treat people with common decency, respect, and I'm going to keep doing that moving forward, even though I fell short this week."

And, rightfully, he did abide by his promise, this time.

