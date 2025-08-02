"He's a gifted dude": Chiefs rookie Josh Simmons earns Patrick Mahomes’ blindside duties after skipping every day off since 2025 NFL Draft

Rookie offensive tackle Josh Simmons appears to have secured the starting left tackle spot with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ad

According to an ESPN report, Simmons has been named the starter as the Chiefs prepare for Week One of the regular season next month. Simmons was chosen with the 32nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Ohio State product will be protecting the quarterback Patrick Mahomes's blindside for the foreseeable future. General manager Brett Veach praised the rookie for his work ethic, noting that he saw Simmons at the Chiefs facility on days when players were given the day off.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Veach pulled into the facility to get some work done and noticed that the only other car at the facility was Simmons'.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It's Josh Simmons' car," Veach said while smiling Friday. "I was like, 'Wow.' It's a credit to him for the way he's attacked this thing."

Simmons hasn't had a day off since the Chiefs drafted him in April. Players were given a month off for vacation before starting training camp with head coach Andy Reid. However, Simmons stayed in Kansas City to keep rehabbing his knee, which was injured last October and caused him to miss the rest of his final college season.

Ad

Josh Simmons going the extra mile on road to injury recovery

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Despite impressive performances during training camp, Simmons still spends time with Chiefs head trainer Rick Burkholder or assistant Julie Frymyer to get "maintenance-level" treatment on his knee as the 2025 season approaches. Simmons acknowledges he likely puts in more effort than most when dealing with an injury.

Ad

"I'm more proactive with it than maybe most," Simmons said. "I knew I was putting in a lot of work at Ohio State with (trainer Adam Stewart). Then coming here and having Julie and Rick, I knew if I just showed up and put the work in, it was going to line up perfectly (with returning for camp)."

Ad

Simmons is an exceptionally skilled pass-blocker, not allowing any pressures at Ohio State before his injury last year on 153 pass blocks. If he can return fully healthy and regain his Ohio State form, the Chiefs might have a franchise left tackle who will be a steady protector for Mahomes for years to come.

The Chiefs kick off their regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.