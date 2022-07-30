"He's being given a very fair shot" - Steelers coach provides insight on franchise's QB1 battle

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is heating up now that training camp is underway. Mason Rudolph has been in a backup role since 2018. He has seen plenty of NFL action behind Ben Roethlisberger in that time. He knows the playbook well, which could work to his advantage.

The Steelers also brought in former Chicago Bears starter Mitchell Trubisky. Then, they drafted promising rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Still, the starting job is up for grabs.

According to offensive coordinator Matt Canada, Rudolph is getting the chance to prove he’s got what it takes.

"Mason's getting the second reps right now, almost equal to, maybe slightly less than Mitch. He's being given a very fair shot. To this point in camp, it might have been exactly equal. Mason has made a lot of plays at times. He's played very well at times for us. He's got a great shot at it. He's being treated that way. His history with our plays, with our system, is a positive for him."

With Rudolph putting in his time with the team, there’s a chance he could be named the starter. Of course, Trubisky has years of experience in the role. A plus is that he spent some time behind superstar quarterback Josh Allen while he was with the Buffalo Bills last season. What benefits that time had, if any, on his skillset are yet to be seen.

The Steelers face an AFC North that has made improvements in the offseason

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

The Steelers now find themselves in a much tougher division than they’re used to. While the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens continue to be a threat, the Cleveland Browns have added dangerous quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, how much of the season he’ll miss from suspension has yet to be determined.

Then, of course, there are the Cincinnati Bengals, who’s offense exploded last year with young talent like Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. After moving past the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, the team put up a good fight against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. Ultimately, the Bengals knew they had to address their offensive line this offseason and did just that.

The post-Big Ben era in Pittsburgh will begin with an uphill climb against the rest of the AFC North, and that’s just the beginning. The rest of the AFC has reloaded their rosters with some big superstar names. Pittsburgh may be underdogs for much of the season. This is a role that's new to this historic franchise.

