"He's going to go much earlier" - ESPN analyst predicts Will Levis-esque stock rise for Jaxson Dart before 2025 NFL draft

ESPN NFL analyst Matt Miller believes that Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart could be drafted within the top 10 of the 2025 NFL draft.

On Wednesday's episode of the "Up And Adams Show," Miller highlighted how the excitement and rumors surrounding Dart have been growing in recent months.

"I think Jaxson Dart going in the top 10 is the hot one," Miller said. "And you're right. It's been quiet and that might be the Saints at nine. It might be a team trading up. That's the one that I'm trying to get the most intel on right now because the buzz on him has just been building."

Miller also noted how there have been examples in the past of QBs rising in draft boards before the night of the selection process. A name that could come to mind is Will Levis, whose draft stock surged in 2023; however, when draft night came, fell down the board.

"I will be the first to admit there have been buzz on players in the past that fizzled out by the time we got to draft weekend. Mac Jones going No. 3 was the big buzz not that long ago, and he didn't go until 15," Miller said. "So with Jaxson Dart, we'll see, but it's definitely trending in the direction that he's going to go much earlier than we all thought when the season ended."

Jaxson Dart's 2025 NFL draft stock is rising

Jaxson Dart is coming off a great season at Ole Miss but was consistently viewed as a second or third-round prospect. However, since the 2024 campaign ended, Dart has been rapidly rising on mock drafts, with some including him as a top 10 selection.

He is a top prospect as he is accurate, has a big arm and is also mobile. Dart finished the 2024 season with 4,279 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, 495 rushing yards and three rushing TDs. He also had an excellent completion percentage of 69.3%.

In NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's recent mock draft 3.0, Dart was a first-round pick; however, not in the top 10. Instead, he was selected No. 21 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

