"He's going to be the next guy" - NFL Analyst claims $7,558,818 Raiders rookie WR will become Geno Smith’s go-to weapon

Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason after playing six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The quarterback will have new offensive weapons, and NFL analyst Emory Hunt believes that rookie wideout Jack Bech will be a key option for Smith.

Bech, who signed a four-year $7,558,818 deal with the Raiders, received praise from Hunt when he appeared on the "Ross Tucker Podcast" on Tuesday.

"Bech is going to be a phenomenal player for Geno Smith," Hunt said. "He's going to be a consistent player. He always gets open. He's tough at the catch point. He's a very good player after the catch. And I'm glad he started to find his ceiling.

"When we first saw him at LSU, 'Oh, he is going to be the next guy.' And then he got hurt. And then, by the way, they had like a couple of future All-Pros and (Malik) Nabers and (Justin) Jefferson, right? Those guys might be good, right? So, he just kind of got lost in the shuffle and transferred to TCU."

Bech started his collegiate career at LSU in 2021. He played two seasons with the Tigers before transferring to TCU in 2023.

In his final season with the Horned Frogs, Bech recorded 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns on 62 receptions across 12 games. He was named to the second-team All-Big 12 in 2024.

Las Vegas took Bech in the second round at No. 58.

Geno Smith signed a two-year $75 million extension with the Raiders this offseason

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith- Source: Imagn

Geno Smith signed a lucrative two-year $75 million extension with the Las Vegas Raiders after he was traded to the team this offseason. His deal includes $66.5 million in guaranteed money, and the quarterback can make up to $85.5 million with incentives.

Smith is a two-time Pro Bowler and brings 14 years of NFL experience to the Raiders.

In the 2024 season, Smith recorded 4,320 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, 15 interceptions and two rushing touchdowns. He led Seattle to a 10-7 record, but the team didn't make the playoffs.

