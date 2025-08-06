"He's going without being noticed": Ja'Marr Chase reveals Shemar Stewart's outlook at training camp after Bengals contract drama

  • home icon
By Cole Shelton
Modified Aug 06, 2025 13:11 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase has opened up on the team's thoughts after rookie Shemar Stewart had held out.

Stewart eventually signed his rookie deal and has reported to training camp. With him now at training camp, Chase was asked if he is talking trash, and the receiver says that isn't the case right now.

“No, not yet. Shemar Stewart don't really say nothing at all," Chase said.

Although Chase says Stewart is being quiet, that isn't a bad thing. Instead, the Bengals' star receiver says the rookie is just learning and taking it all in.

However, Chase does expect Stewart to be an impact player in this league for years to come.

“So far, he's really just been quiet, man. Sitting back, learning. I know when he first got here, I was standing in his ear, making sure he was always working out or just doing some odd things to put him out in front," Chase said.
"But man, he makes plays, you know, when he makes plays, he makes noise too, so he's going without being noticed. I think everyone sees what he's doing. He's only going to get better from here.”

Stewart was selected 17th overall in 2021 by the Bengals after playing three years at Texas A&M.

Last season with the Aggies, Stewart recorded just 31 tackles and 1.5 sacks, and in three years with Texas A&M, he recorded 4.5 sacks.

Shemar Stewart says there's no bad blood with the Bengals

Although Shemar Stewart was the last first-round pick to sign, as he was in a contract battle with the Cincinnati Bengals, he says there is no bad blood.

Instead, Stewart knows sometimes business is tough, but he's excited to get back on the field.

"There was never me vs. anybody," Stewart said via WCPO. "We just didn't see eye to eye at [that] point. At the end of the day, I'm happy to be a Bengal. I'm happy that I got drafted here. We have a long relationship ahead of us. There's no bad blood. It's just how things go sometimes."
Stewart is expected to be a key point of the Bengals' defense this season.

The Bengals will open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Cleveland Browns.

Edited by Cole Shelton
