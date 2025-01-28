NFL analyst details one factor affecting Saquon Barkley's Hall of Fame candidacy after Eagles RB's historic season

The Philadelphia Eagles signing running back Saquon Barkley as a free agent during the offseason may go down as one of the best such moves in NFL history. Playing with the talent on the roster, it could elevate Barkley to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"First Things First" co-host Chris Broussard discussed how Saquon Barkley is playing like a Hall of Fame talent.

"Y'all laughed at me when I say he's gonna have a Christian McCaffrey-type impact. He's going way beyond Christian McCaffrey. What this shows ... you put an elite back behind that offensive line in Philadelphia, and this is what you get. And so let's just enjoy it. He's gonna do this for next few years."

Broussard continued and said that joining the Philadelphia Eagles has significantly impacted his ability to dominate, thus taking him closer to getting a golden jacket. However, he did mention the injuries that have kept Barkley sidelined.

"If he had been drafted by Philadelphia or some of these other franchises, I think he'd already be a Hall of Famer. Now, he's building his case, certainly, this year. But he'd already be a lock ... One of the problems with Saquon is he's been hurt so much. But maybe that was also a function of being where he is."

Saquon Barkley is having a historic season and is in a prime position to make history. He is 30 rushing yards away from breaking Terrell Davis' record of 2,476 rushing yards in a season (including playoffs).

How has Saquon Barkley done this postseason?

Barkley has been a dominant force in the offense during this run to the Super Bowl. He has 66 carries for 442 yards (6.7 yards per attempt) with five rushing touchdowns as well as seven receptions for 35 yards (5.0 yards per catch) to help the offense.

However, Barkley took a moment after the NFC Championship victory to discuss why he chose Philly in free agency and the answer was simply winning.

"This is why I came here. That was one of the first conversations I had with (general manager) Howie (Roseman). That was the conversation I had with my family. I came to Philly to be a part of games like this. Nothing better than a game when you can advance to the Super Bowl, so I'm super excited about that." h/t Delaware Online.

The opening touchdown in the NFC Championship Game saw a stunning 60-yard run from Barkley. That set the stage for his team's dominance and advance to the Big Game in February. Can he replicate this on the biggest stage?

