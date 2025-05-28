"He's gonna be a*s" - Tyreek Hill mocks Travis Hunter with clear verdict on Jaguars WR/CB's rookie season

Tyreek Hill made a bold prediction about Travis Hunter's future in the NFL. The former Colorado Buffaloes' star carries high expectations coming into the 2025 season after being selected with the No. 2 pick in April's draft.
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up with the Cleveland Browns to get Hunter, who shone as a cornerback and wide receiver in college. Hunter, the reigning Heisman Award winner, has made his intentions clear on playing on both ends of the ball.
Hill, whose future with the Miami Dolphins is anybody's guess right now, was hanging out with streamers Adin Ross and N3on on Monday. The veteran wide receiver had a strong response when asked about Travis Hunter.
"He gon' be a**," Hill said.
This was likely a joke, since there is no clear suggestion that Hill had beef with Hunter before. The former Kansas City Chiefs might have been just trolling in the privacy of that vehicle or simply making jokes for the audience.
The Travis Hunter situation remains a big question mark for fans. During the pre-draft process, many teams were reluctant to allow him to play on offense and defense, but the Jaguars might have different plans.
As for Hill, his future remains a mystery after a tumultuous 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins.
Jacksonville Jaguars to test Travis Hunter before making a final decision on his NFL position
The Jacksonville Jaguars have an exciting prospect in their hand. Travis Hunter could mark an era in the NFL and become one of the icons of his generation, but it'll take a lot for him to find success playing two positions at the same time in such a highly demanding league.
Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, Peter Schrager revealed that the Jaguars will test it out to see how Hunter performs on both ends of the ball.
"I think the intention is he's gonna get an opportunity this summer to do both," Schrager said. "The truth of the matter is, they took such a big swing in trading up and giving up next year's first-round pick and giving all these future picks to get him, they're going to maximize this."
Jacksonville found a gem in Hunter, but they need to guide him to unlock his potential on a team with renewed expectations after a busy offseason.
