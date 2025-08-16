Jalen Ramsey is set to begin the next phase of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 NFL season. The Miami Dolphins traded the cornerback alongside Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.Ramsey will share the title of the top cornerback for the Steelers with Joey Porter Jr. Although he is comfortable sharing the role, the seven-time Pro Bowler has asserted his seniority by taking on the responsibility of covering All-Pro receiver Ja’Marr Chase.The Steelers are scheduled to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7 and Week 11 of the NFL in 2025. Ramsey told Ryan Clark he will get the responsibility of covering arguably the best wide receiver in the league, adding some anticipation to the rivalry.“That's me. That's Jay,&quot; Ramsey said on The Pivot podcast when questioned about it. &quot;That's 5 for now. That's 5. I know that's what Joey wants as well. And he's going to get his [opportunities]. But, that's 5 for now. That's 5.&quot;Ramsey's comment has generated a lot of reactions from NFL fans. While the statement adds spice to the rivalry game for the 2025 season, fans predicted how the duel will end.Here's a look at the reactions online:B.L.T. @TuckyBen13862LINKYeah he's gonna get Smoked..Dustin @DustyBalls08LINKHim thinking he can cover Chase is comedy. Porter will be on Chase anyways so I guess he can talk if he wants lolJoe @38TampaLINKJamar roasted Ramsey in the Super Bowl when Jalen was in his prime Ramsey has lost a step since then and Jamar is even better than he was then. Ramsey will match up with Higgins anywaysMarkeis McLeod @MarkeisMcLeodLINKHe wanna talk sassy so bad 😂😂😂Mike Tomlin names Jalen Ramsey as CB1While the debate has been ongoing since the Steelers picked up Jalen Ramsey in June, Mike Tomlin has made it clear that the Florida State alum is the top cornerback on the team. The Steelers coach shared the news ahead of the team's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.“There’s not a whole lot of conversations,” Tomlin said. “Jalen’s going to get it. Some people may hate it, and I love that competitive spirit in the collective, but I think it’s already been decided.”However, former Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson has doubts about Ramsey’s ability ahead of the 2025 season. He called out the three-time All-Pro cornerback on Instagram.&quot;Easy money take the over on whatever WR he guard lets gooooo,&quot; Nelson wrote on his Instagram story.There's a lot of anticipation for Ramsey’s first season with the Steelers. He recorded 60 tackles, 11 passes defended, two interceptions and one sack with the Dolphins last season. He will look to better that in 2025 as the Steelers plan to play him around.