  • "He's gonna get smoked" - NFL fans react as Jalen Ramsey fires shots at Ja'Marr Chase and adds fuel to Steelers-Bengals rivalry

By Farouk Yusuf
Published Aug 16, 2025 02:02 GMT
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Jalen Ramsey is set to begin the next phase of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 NFL season. The Miami Dolphins traded the cornerback alongside Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Ramsey will share the title of the top cornerback for the Steelers with Joey Porter Jr. Although he is comfortable sharing the role, the seven-time Pro Bowler has asserted his seniority by taking on the responsibility of covering All-Pro receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

The Steelers are scheduled to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7 and Week 11 of the NFL in 2025. Ramsey told Ryan Clark he will get the responsibility of covering arguably the best wide receiver in the league, adding some anticipation to the rivalry.

“That's me. That's Jay," Ramsey said on The Pivot podcast when questioned about it. "That's 5 for now. That's 5. I know that's what Joey wants as well. And he's going to get his [opportunities]. But, that's 5 for now. That's 5."

Ramsey's comment has generated a lot of reactions from NFL fans. While the statement adds spice to the rivalry game for the 2025 season, fans predicted how the duel will end.

Here's a look at the reactions online:

Mike Tomlin names Jalen Ramsey as CB1

While the debate has been ongoing since the Steelers picked up Jalen Ramsey in June, Mike Tomlin has made it clear that the Florida State alum is the top cornerback on the team. The Steelers coach shared the news ahead of the team's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“There’s not a whole lot of conversations,” Tomlin said. “Jalen’s going to get it. Some people may hate it, and I love that competitive spirit in the collective, but I think it’s already been decided.”
However, former Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson has doubts about Ramsey’s ability ahead of the 2025 season. He called out the three-time All-Pro cornerback on Instagram.

"Easy money take the over on whatever WR he guard lets gooooo," Nelson wrote on his Instagram story.

There's a lot of anticipation for Ramsey’s first season with the Steelers. He recorded 60 tackles, 11 passes defended, two interceptions and one sack with the Dolphins last season. He will look to better that in 2025 as the Steelers plan to play him around.

About the author
Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
