“He’s gonna look fabulous” - $5,745,168 WR predicted for breakout season alongside DK Metcalf by Steelers insider

It seems there is a lot of uncertainty in the Steelers' offense for the upcoming NFL season. While the rumors of Aaron Rodgers joining Pittsburgh as their starting quarterback are doing the rounds, the team was able to acquire DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks. However, they also decided to trade George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys.

This move has confused the fans and left a lot of questions over the WR position. It seems like the team is putting all of their trust in their $5,745,168 WR Roman Wilson. Steelers' insider Mark Kaboly believes that this is the right move as he has high hopes for the 23-year-old.

"I would like to see how the Roman Wilsons and Calvin Austins are, if you see a noticeable step forward," Kaboly said.

"I think Roman Wilson is gonna look fabulous. You might hear that coming out the first two weeks. 'Oh, Roman Wilson looks like a different guy.' Now, he actually looked like that last year, but he just wasn't able to actually get on the field. I think Roman Wilson will look fabulous out there." [H/T: Steeler Nation]

Pittsburgh selected Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. However, the former Michigan Wolverines' star failed to make an impact in his rookie year as he faced some ankle and knee injuries. He only played one game last season.

The Steelers still haven't figured out their quarterback situation

While the Steelers are trying to build a solid offensive lineup with the addition of DK Metcalf, they can't do so without a solid and reliable quarterback. Every NFL fan is aware of the rumors of Aaron Rodgers possibly joining Pittsburgh. But the veteran hasn't signed the dotted line yet.

The Steelers currently have Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and rookie Will Howard as their QBs. According to industry insider Mike Florio, the addition of the four-time NFL MVP could spell doom for Thompson.

"If Rodgers shows up, Thompson likely inches toward the endangered species list in Pittsburgh." [H/T: NBC Sports]

It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for the Steel City and who their quarterback will be next season.

