"He's gonna have to prove it": Texans fans have their say as TE Irv Smith Jr. returns on a one-year deal

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday that tight end Irv Smith Jr. has re-signed with the Houston Texans on a one-year contract.

Ad

The former Alabama Crimson Tide TE, who was signed to the Texans' active roster in December, appeared in only five games for the team in 2024 and did not accumulate any notable statistics in offense during the regular season. However, he registered one reception for two yards in the playoffs.

Some Houston fans feel strongly about the team's decision to bring him back for another season, given Smith's poor offensive contribution last season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Some voiced their thoughts over the signing on X.

"He's gonna have to prove it this year. I swore he was gonna be him on the Chiefs. Mid-season add at best for my Yahoo roster," a fan said.

"Plot twist: Irv Smith Jr. and the Texans sign up for another one-year fling. Here’s hoping this season’s chemistry actually sticks! 🤞🏈," a fan commented.

Ad

"Solid depth move, Texans stay on that TE grind," one fan commented.

"How does he keep getting signed? He couldn’t make it work with Burrow and Mahomes it’s over for him," another fan wrote.

"Texans snagging Irv, that's a solid pickup fr," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Smith has played in 54 games with the Texans, Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals since joining the NFL as a second-round pick (No. 50 overall) in the 2019 NFL draft. He has 109 catches for 973 yards and 10 scores in his career.

Irv Smith Jr.'s re-signing adds depth to the Texans' tight end room

The re-signing of Irv Smith Jr. has strengthened the Houston Texans' TE room, which is headlined by Dalton Schultz and includes Brevin Jordan and Cade Stover.

Ad

Smith will have the opportunity to prove himself at minicamp, organized team activities and training camp to make the team's 53-man roster.

With seven picks, including four in the top 100, Houston will use the 2025 NFL draft to identify and add more talent to its roster. However, it is unclear if the team will spend any of those draft slots to add another TE after Smith.

This draft class is loaded with quality players at the position, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the Texans select another TE who can catch passes during the three-day event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.