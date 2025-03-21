Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu is a big believer in Shedeur Sanders.

As Sanders prepares to hear his name drafted (very likely in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft), he's gotten the support from a former opponent.

Joining NFL Network, Latu spoke about playing against Sanders in college and raved about him as a quarterback, predicting a bright future ahead.

Latu said:

“I think Shedeur, he's a great quarterback. I remember playing him, his pocket presence and him just being able to be super dynamic in the pocket, and, you know, make something happen out of nothing, is what, you know, I think of the last time I played him. And you know, he's gonna be a great athlete. Keeps developing, and you know, he's gonna tear it up in the league.”

Sanders has had a bright future in college. In four seasons, he's gone 36-14 as a starter, has thrown for over 14,000 yards, and has thrown for 134 touchdowns to just 27 interceptions.

Indianapolis Colts expect a big jump from Laiatu Latu next season

Laiatu Latu during Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty

The Indianapolis Colts were a big believer in Laiatu Latu coming out of the 2024 NFL Draft. Latu had a big final college season in 2023, recording 13 sacks and earning many prestigious honors.

He had a slow start to his rookie season but finished the season with 32 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

Despite a solid rookie season, the Colts are expecting a big leap in production from Latu this upcoming season, as they view him as a 10-sack guy.

The Athletic's Ted Nguyen wrote:

"I think they’re depending on Laiatu Latu to take a big jump this year. He needs to be a 10-sack guy on the edge, and if you have that, that kind of slots everybody into place. If DeForest Buckner doesn’t have to be the No. 1 guy, and he can be the No. 2 guy on the interior, that could be very effective."

"Kwity Paye, to me, he’s not a No. 1 edge rusher. But again, if Latu ascends to that No. 1 guy, it allows Paye to be a complementary piece. So, I think a lot depends on Latu. I liked him a lot coming into the (2024) draft, and I have faith he can become that guy."

Latu ranked third in the Colts' season with his four sacks. Defensive end and former first-rounder Kwity Paye had a team-high eight sacks and trailing him was defensive tackle DeForest Bucker with 6.5.

Ideally, the Colts would like it if their top two leaders in sacks are Paye and Latu.

