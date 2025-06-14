“He’s got to earn it” - Maxx Crosby delivers reality check to Shedeur Sanders' shot at Browns QB spot

Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight for the Cleveland Browns after a strong run in the offseason program. The quarterback has been closely linked with the QB1 role heading into his rookie season after impressing at the OTAs and minicamp.

On Thursday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby appeared on Johnny Manziel's "Glory Daze" podcast and delivered a reality check to Sanders, who is eyeing the starting quarterback position at Cleveland.

"You could be the No. 1 overall pick or the last pick. Brock Purdy was Mr. Irrelevant. He just got paid $265 million, so all that stuff doesn’t matter," Crosby said while referencing Sanders' draft slide (Timestamp: 42:54). "You just gotta come in with the right mindset. I think if you just focus strictly on football and go out there and get hold of the locker room, I know he’s going to have a chance to compete.

"Deshaun (Watson)? I don’t even know if Deshaun’s going to be ready this year. I’m wishing the best for him. I love the kid. I’ve always had a great relationship with him, and I wish him the best. But like I said, certain things happen for a reason."

The Browns took Sanders with the No. 144 pick in this year's NFL draft. He was the second QB they selected after taking Dillon Gabriel with the No. 94 pick.

"I don’t know if New York would’ve been the best spot for him," Crosby added. "I don’t know, you know what I mean? So it just works out how it’s supposed to work out. He’s going to have to really earn it. His leash is a little bit shorter now, being a fifth-round pick, and he’s got to earn it."

Shedeur Sanders signed a reported four-year, $4.6 million rookie contract with the Browns. His deal includes a $447,000 signing bonus.

Shedeur Sanders will face an uphill battle to get QB1 spot at Browns

NFL: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders will need to pip Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel if he wants to get the QB1 spot for Cleveland in the 2025 season.

Nonetheless, Sanders has gotten off to a bright start with the Browns in the offseason. He will want to continue that upward trajectory when Cleveland begins its preseason.

The Browns also have Deshaun Watson in their QB room, but the three-time Pro Bowler is nursing an Achilles injury, which could force him to miss the start of next season.

The Browns will begin their 2025 season by hosting Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7.

