“He's got more turnovers than total TDs”: Colin Cowherd points out major Brock Purdy issues from college days still haunting 49ers QB

Colin Cowherd revisited an old scouting concern about Brock Purdy while analyzing the San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s rocky start to the season. The sports media personality said the same flaws that worried evaluators at Iowa State are beginning to resurface.

Cowherd raised the point a day after watching Purdy in the 49ers’ loss to Jacksonville on Sunday.

"Brock Purdy or Mac Jones, you tell me if there's a difference," Cowherd said, via "The Herd with Colin Cowherd." "Wasn't the knock on Brock Purdy out of college was a bit small and reckless. Well, so far this year, four TDs, four picks. He's got more turnovers than total touchdowns."

Purdy has thrown four touchdowns against four interceptions through four weeks. His return against the Jaguars followed two weeks on the sideline with a toe injury.

Brock Purdy accepts blame as turnovers sink 49ers against Jaguars

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

San Francisco suffered its first loss of the year on Sunday. The 26-21 defeat at Levi’s Stadium hinged on mistakes from its quarterback. Brock Purdy was intercepted twice, and he also lost the ball on a late fumble, stalling a potential game-winning drive.

He finished with 309 passing yards and two touchdown passes. One interception bounced off Christian McCaffrey’s hands and into the arms of Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, while another deflected at the line of scrimmage.

Purdy didn’t dodge responsibility, admitting that his decision-making and accuracy weren’t where they needed to be.

"We can't do it," Purdy said after the game, via 49erswebzone. "It's the NFL. And it starts with me throwing better balls and being smart with the ball.

"And so, I think it really starts there, and I just got to be better. But outside of that, as an offense, it's something that we harp on every single day, and our team knows it. Offense needs to protect the ball, defense needs to go take it. That's our thing. And so, today, the offense, we just didn't succeed in that area."

The pivotal turnover came with less than three minutes left, when former 49er Arik Armstead jarred the ball loose. The sequence sealed Jacksonville’s win.

