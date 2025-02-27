"He's not a great athlete" - NFL insider fuels Shedeur Sanders' falling draft stock with scathing analysis ahead of 2025 Combine

Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders was backed to be the first quarterback and maybe the first player taken off the board in the 2025 NFL draft. However, over the past month, his draft stock has plummeted slightly and it has fallen further since he announced that he intends to skip the workout portion of the Combine.

Ad

Speculation has been rife about the real reason why he refused to showcase his skills before the draft. Albert Breer believes it was to prevent his draft stock from plummeting further, as seeing him in action could expose his limitations as a player. "On The Herd," the NFL insider said:

"He's not a great athlete. He doesn't have a big arm. Five years from now, are you going to be comfortable giving him $55-60-65 million a year.?I think that's the question." [From 11:35]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Breer believes teams are viewing Sanders as a game manager rather than a quarterback who can win the game with his arm. They would likely refrain from spending a first-round pick on a player who doesn't have the skill set to become a franchise cornerstone:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I agree that he could come in and stabilize that position for a team. Is he going to get to a second contract? Or are you going to be left, in year three or year four, wanting for more and saying to yourself, like, 'Is this all we're going to get?'" [From 11:52]

Ad

Ad

Sanders is still expected to be a top-three pick in the draft. However, if he fails to impress teams during his in-person interviews, his stock could plummet further.

Giants unsure about picking Shedeur Sanders with third overall pick

The Giants have been touted as Shedeur Sanders' landing spot since the draft order was after Week 18, and the quarterback hinted at the possibility before his final game for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the franchise isn't sure about drafting him, but it has nothing to do with his ability as a quarterback. According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post:

""There is no doubt the Giants are intrigued with Shedeur Sanders... There is a concern that Shedeur has been coached by his father since high school, and the Giants saw firsthand the video-centric, everything-gets-documented ecosystem created at Colorado and the spotlight that both father and son seem to crave."

The Giants' apprehension has made the draft intriguing. The 23-year-old has already confirmed that he intends to speak with three teams, including New York, and still expects to be one of the first three players taken off the board on April 24th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place