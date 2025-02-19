"He's not that guy": NFL HOF'er Cris Carter makes thoughts clear on Russell Wilson vs Justin Fields debate

Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter doesn't believe Russell Wilson is the guy to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers at quarterback. Carter joined Kay Adams on the "Up & Adams" show on Wednesday to discuss the potential QB battle between Wilson and Justin Fields.

Ad

Carter said that Wilson isn't at the point in his career where he can be the QB that the Steelers need to take things to the next level. On the other hand, Carter believes Fields has the potential to be exactly that.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Russell Wilson, at this point in his career, he should be that guy, but he's not that guy," Carter said. "And unless the organization empowers someone, you can't do that. You can't run the locker room, unless they empower you to do it, and you also you have to be on top of your game, like you have to be productive. So Justin Fields, could he be that player? He could. If they had not brought Russell in there, if they had given Justin Fields the job, could he do that? Yes, he could."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Russell Wilson vs. Justin Fields in Pittsburgh

Wilson signed a one-year deal with the Steelers last season to be the team's starting QB. However, a calf injury kept him out of the first six games of the campaign. In his place, Justin Fields got the opportunity to start — and he didn't disappoint. Fields led Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record while at the helm.

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

He wrapped up the year with 1,106 passing yards, five touchdowns and just one interception. He also ran for 289 yards and scored five TDs on the ground. Once Wilson was healthy, he was inserted into the starting lineup in Week 7 against the New York Jets. Wilson finished the year with a 6-5 record.

Ad

His 2,482 passing yards, 16 TDs and five interceptions were good enough to help get the Steelers into the playoffs. However, they couldn't overcome the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round and were defeated 28-14. It was Wilson's first playoff appearance in four seasons since his playing days in Seattle.

With Wilson's contract up in Pittsburgh, it remains to be seen if the Steelers make a play to keep him around. If not, starting duties will likely shift over to Fields, who has proven more than capable of winning games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.