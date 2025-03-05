“He’s a hard fu**ing hitter” - Packers fans react to Isaiah McDuffie signing $8,000,000 deal

The Green Bay Packers are keeping Isaiah McDuffie in Wisconsin. The Packers and the linebacker have agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal, keeping him out of free agency. The deal could reach $9.5 million if incentives are met. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler first reported the news on Monday.

Fans reacted to this news on Reddit.

This fan commented: “He might not be an amazing but he’s a hard fu**ing hitter. This deal seems beneficial for both sides.”

This Packers fan likes the value of the deal: “This sounds worse than it is because some people still haven't fully adjusted to how much the cap has grown over the last few years. McDuffie doesn't have a ton of upside, but for a depth guy that can play every single down on defense and teams, ~$4M is nothing.”

This Reddit user mentioned the relationship between McDuffie and Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley:

“Solid glue type player. Played for Hafley at BC. While poor in coverage he is good in all other aspects of his position. Just going by the average pay it's 1.5% of the cap.”

However, not all fans were happy with the deal to re-sign Isaiah McDuffie.

This fan argued it was an overpay:

“The vet minimum is $1.17M. For a guy who is one of the worst coverage LBs in the league, this is an overpay. $4M is not nothing. The Eagles paid $1.125M for Oren Burks last year. That’s what we should be paying for a replacement-level LB.”

However, this fan countered that McDuffie is familiar with Green Bay’s defensive scheme and warrants paying more than the vet minimum.

“There's value in paying a guy like McDuffie slightly more than he's worth because of his experience and familiarity with the team/defensive scheme. Just like there's value in paying a bit more for items at convenience stores because it's convenient.”

Isaiah McDuffie gets rewarded after career-highs last season

Isaiah McDuffie was ever-present for the Green Bay Packers last season. He started every game and achieved career-high statistics. He had 94 tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, a sack and a forced fumble.

Additionally, he has been a leader for the special teams unit since being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the 6th round in 2021. McDuffie played college football at Boston College, where his current defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley, was the head coach.

