Cowboys rookie G Tyler Booker is viewed as potential Day 1 starter like Tyron Smith: Insider

The Dallas Cowboys used their first round, No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Alabama Crimson Tide offensive guard Tyler Booker. Due to his high draft position, fans have eagerly been awaiting reports about how the talented lineman performed at Cowboys minicamp.

In an article released to ESPN on Tuesday, one where each first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft was highlighted and discussed, it was revealed that Booker has impressed since becoming a member of the iconic 'America's Team'.

According to NFL analyst Todd Archer, Booker has done well since joining the Cowboys franchise and has made a positive impact so far. According to Archer, Booker is being compared to former star offensive lineman Tyron Smith and is being considered a day one starter. The article in full can be found using the following link.

"Despite the padless practices, Booker has impressed with his willingness to learn and work. He has been with the starters from the first OTA through the minicamp, so there's no pretense about what is expected. He is being viewed the same way the Cowboys have viewed Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and Tyler Smith: as a Day 1 starter." Archer said.

As is clear, Booker has impressed since joining the franchise back in April. Only time will tell whether Booker is a day one starter. However, it is good sign that the former Alabama guard is being compared to four former day one starters in the NFL.

Will Dallas' offensive line improve in 2025 with Tyler Booker?

The Cowboys offensive line was not terrible by any means last season, however, it was a far way off what has become expected over the past decade. For years, Dallas' offensive line was built around stars like Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, and Zack Martin.

However, all three individuals have now called it a career and are no longer with the Cowboys franchise. Although the club still does have a great offensive lineman in Tyler Smith, additions were unquestionably needed to take the unit to another level in 2025. Booker is the perfect piece to join the line next season and could be a major reason behind Dallas' success, should Prescott and the other skill position players find their stride after a difficult 2024 campaign.

