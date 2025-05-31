"He's a house n*gro" - Dr. Umar rips "slave master" RGIII for "insulting" Angel Reese days after Ryan Clark feud ends

Dr. Umar Johnson sent a strong message to former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III (RGIII) amid his feud with former ESPN co-worker Ryan Clark. The pair were also NFL players and spent time together at the worldwide sports news leader, but Clark's words about Griffin implied they were never more than co-workers.

A clip of the "It's Up There Podcast" shared on Friday shows Johnson, known for his disdain for interracial couples and marriages, didn't mince words when talking about Griffin's comments about Angel Reese a couple of weeks ago.

"RGIII does a podcast a couple of days ago with his white wife in the background," Johnson said, "sitting there like a slave master, supervising her slave on the plantation. With his wife in the background, RGIII proceeds to insult, denigrate, incriminate and belittle Angel Reese. He used stereotypical black ghetto behavior demonstration, talking about how she hates [Caitlin Clark]. He says, 'Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark and I know this.' Excuse me, RGIII. Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark? How do you know this?" (0:00-0:59)

He didn't stop there and focused on the back-and-forth between Robert Griffin III and Ryan Clark on their respective podcasts.

"He is a house negro," Johnson continued. "And for RGIII to sit up there and say, 'This is a bad look for ESPN.' Why are you bringing that man's job into this? His private podcast, your private podcast."

Johnson then called out Robert Griffin III for insinuating that Ryan Clark should lose his job at ESPN when the former Pittsburgh Steelers used his own platform to address his initial comments.

"So you say, because he reminded you that you married a white woman, he's supposed to lose his job?" Johnson questioned. "But it was ok for you to disrespect Angel Reese? Look at the difference. Don't even mention a white woman.

You should be fired. But it's ok for me to perfectly disrespect this young kid, this young 23-year-old sister who's been disrespected enough and I'm gonna add, on top of it, to prove to my wife and her family that you can trust me anytime against my own people." (Timeline: 4:36-5:26)

Ryan Clark apologized to RGIII after an online exchange

Shortly after social media divided into two groups, the ones defending Robert Griffin III and the others, who sided with Clark, the former Pittsburgh Steelers safety issued a public apology to the former Washington Commanders quarterback.

He admitted he wouldn't have named his wife if he had the chance to address Griffin's comments again, saying that highlighting the virtues of being with a black woman would have worked better.

This situation appears to be in the past for the two main characters, but Umar Johnson wanted to share his strong opinion on it.

