"He's such an incredible leader" - 7-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton shares his admiration for Tom Brady

Lewis Hamilton has won 100 races in Formula One and seven world championships; he can arguably claim to be the greatest Formula One driver in history.

Not that 36-year-old Hamilton, who won the most race wins or podium places in F1 history, is thinking that way. At least that's what he told CNN Sport's Coy Wire.

I don't think a lot about the whole 'greatest of all time' because I think it's very hard to compare people. Just in that one moment, it's about being the greatest you can be and living to your full potential. So that's something that I just search for and [to stay] as focused and driven as I could possibly be. I think the surprising thing is that I've been racing this long, and I still have that same feeling when I fail or when I don't succeed, and I turn that into a positive and use it as fuel. I thought that that would wear off as I got older, but it's not.

Hamilton is now fighting for an eighth world title this season, a championship which would pull him clear of a record he currently shares with racing legend Michael Schumacher.

But every year when I come back, it's like a reset. Like, I'm not a champion. I have no titles. I'm going for the first. That's kind of my mentality. But an eighth? I don't know. I never really say. I think for us, it's just making sure we continue to enjoy the journey, to not apply too much pressure to ourselves because we've been here many, many times before. But not let that desire and that yearning for success overpower everything and put added pressure on us that we don't really need. But it's all about preparation, making sure we're the best prepared we can be.

Hamilton's mentality and reality are very similar to Brady's

I think, naturally, when you're an athlete, you definitely see people that you can relate to. I've had the privilege of watching Tom's success, and we were actually neighbours for a second, literally. I think it's really kind of the mentality of an athlete: the drive, the training regime, the attention to detail and the kind of the constant push for perfection. But also the teamwork element of being the team leader, being a part of a large group of people who are all driven towards a common goal. He's such an incredible leader, so I take more inspiration from that.

Brady and Hamilton have shared many similarities throughout their careers. When Hamilton moved from McLaren to Mercedes, he shocked the world as Brady did when leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Like Hamilton, Brady also needs one more championship to be the sole record-holder of more Super Bowl wins. Of course, both won seven titles, and the eighth would be the magical number.

Fans should rejoice at the historical moments both the NFL and the F1 are living thanks to Hamilton and Brady.

