"He's Jared Goff mobility-wise": NFL analyst questions Aaron Rodgers' longevity after Steelers' gritty 34-32 victory over Jets

Aaron Rodgers led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 34-32 win over the New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2025 season on Sunday. Rodgers, 41, completed 22 of 30 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns in his Steelers debut.

Ad

Although Rodgers rolled back the years to lead Pittsburgh to victory in its season opener, analyst Colin Cowherd has questioned the veteran quarterback's mobility.

"He (Rodgers) is Jared Goff mobility-wise," Cowherd said on his YouTube podcast on Sunday (22:02). "He can't move around. Even some guys with average mobility, he's not even close to them. So, that's a big problem for him. So, some of those back shoulder, you know, or back foot throws, which he's always done, don't have the zip, not quite the same."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cowherd also said that Rodgers' passing game is still one of the best in the league.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"But listen, offensively, what did he account for? Four touchdowns today. He was not great; he was fine. But I did watch this thinking, like, we have to kind of embrace last year, like, this is a new player now." Cowherd said.

Ad

Ad

Rogers is in his 20th year in the NFL. He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2005.

Rodgers, who won four MVP awards at Green Bay, led the Packers to Super Bowl glory in 2011. He spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets before signing with the Steelers in the offseason.

Rodgers has hinted that the 2025 season could be his last in the NFL.

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers fires shots at Jets after Week 1 win

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: Imagn

After leading the Steelers to victory in their opening game of the season, Aaron Rodgers took a sly dig at the Jets.

Ad

“It was nice to win, especially hearing some of the catcalls out there and the boobirds,” Rodgers said. “I’m not sensitive about that — I expected that, I kind of liked that. But there were probably people in the organization who didn't think I could play anymore. So it was nice to remind those people that I still can.”

Rodgers and the Steelers will aim to build on their winning start when they host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.