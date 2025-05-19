"He’s just so unlikeable" - NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders' viral interview with kid reporters

Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight ever since the Cleveland Browns selected him with the No. 144 pick in the NFL draft this year. The quarterback recently came under fire for an interview with a kid reporter that went viral on social media.

When asked who he was most excited to play with in the NFL for his rookie year, Sanders simply answered, "Cleveland Browns." Fans on X didn't seem to like the way Sanders responded to the question and reacted to his rather awkward behaviour around the young reporters.

"He’s just so unlikeable," one tweeted.

"He’s low IQ. For sure," another added.

"It’s hard to sound this dumb," a third commented.

"Just imagine how poorly his NFL interviews went," a fan tweeted.

Some also suggested that Sanders was struggling to name the players on Cleveland's roster.

"Still getting familiar with the roster," one added.

"Grasping at straws here," another wrote.

"Nah he uses them in madden ..I’m embarassed to know that lmao," a user commented.

Sanders reportedly impressed at the Browns' rookie minicamp last season. However, he still has an uphill battle if he wants to land the QB2 role for Cleveland in 2025.

Since Deshaun Watson is expected to miss time with an Achilles injury, Cleveland is expected to start Joe Flacco as its quarterback next season. Sanders will have to fend off competition from Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel to serve as Flacco's backup.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders opens up on dealing with hate after draft slide

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

In an episode of the "Best Podcast Available" that was released on Friday, Shedeur Sanders explained how he dealt with his tumultuous draft slide.

"It's the same as it is every year," Sanders said. "So I'm accustomed to it. I'm used to it. So, I don't even really, you know, focus on it or it don't live in my mind at all."

Many believed Sanders was a first-round pick in this year's draft. However, the QB wasn't picked by Cleveland until Round 5 on the final day of the three-day event.

Shedeur is the youngest son of two-time Super Bowl winner Deion Sanders. He also played his entire four-year college career under Coach Prime, including two years each at Jackson State and Colorado.

