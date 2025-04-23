  • home icon
  "He's kind of a knucklehead" - Anonymous AFC scout makes feelings known on Jaxson Dart amid rising draft stock

"He's kind of a knucklehead" - Anonymous AFC scout makes feelings known on Jaxson Dart amid rising draft stock

By Arnold
Modified Apr 23, 2025
Anonymous AFC scout makes feelings known on Jaxson Dart amid rising draft stock

Jaxson Dart has been in the spotlight heading into the NFL draft. The quarterback's stock has reportedly been rising over the past few weeks, following his impressive pro day outing.

Nonetheless, an anonymous AFC scout delivered his verdict on Dart while talking to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Tuesday. The scout suggested that the Rebels' signal-caller still had to work on his maturity to be a success in the big league.

"There's still probably some lack of maturity to his game," the scout said. "Some of the flash and swagger with the face paint, the chest beating. He's a guy you probably are still gonna have some bumpers around him and he's going to need some coaching.
"You look at that last game against Duke, his own head coach is like, 'Hey, he's kind of a knucklehead,' and he checks to a pass and throws another touchdown. He can probably get a little off script. You're gonna have to rein him in."

Dart began his collegiate career at USC in 2021. He spent one year with the Trojans before transferring to Ole Miss, where he played for three seasons under Lane Kiffin.

In his final year with the Rebels, Dart racked up 4,279 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 495 yards and three touchdowns on 124 carries, as Ole Miss finished with a 10-3 record.

Now, it remains to be seen where Dart will land in the NFL.

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart will not attend 2025 NFL draft

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart - Source: Imagn
Jaxson Dart will not be in attendance for the NFL draft at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The Ole Miss quarterback was one of the 17 players invited to the event on Day 1 on Thursday but has opted to skip the ceremony.

Dart, who is projected to be taken as a Round 1 pick, did not give a reason for why he doesn't want to attend the draft.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

