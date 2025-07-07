"He’s a lazy, soft owner": Mark Madden slams Steelers owner Art Rooney II 3 days after Omar Khan extension

On July 3, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news on X that the Pittsburgh Steelers were extending the contract of current general manager Omar Khan.

"Steelers announced they signed GM Omar Khan to a three-year contract that will keep him with the team through at least the 2028 season." the post was captioned.

Although Khan has made some interesting and bold moves this offseason, including signing Aaron Rodgers and trading for both DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey, NFL analyst Mark Madden thinks that it is too early for the Steelers to sign Khan to an extension.

Madden's quotes were transcribed by NFL analyst Tim Benz of 'TribLive'. The article in full can be found using the following link.

"I don’t understand why now... He’s made some deals recently that kind of took the Steelers off their comfortable axis. I’m all for that. But why not wait to see if they work? He got DK [Metcalf]. He got [Jalen] Ramsey. He got Jonnu [Smith]. He signed [Aaron] Rodgers. Why not wait to see if that works?"

Madden then continued by highlighting his belief that the deal was done at this time because Steelers owner Art Rooney II enjoys stability and is a "lazy, soft owner".

"All they want is stability. It’s stability in the mushy middle. It’s treading sludge, but it’s stability... Always re-signing everybody. That’s the lazy way out. He’s [Art Rooney II] a lazy, soft owner." Madden said.

Will Omar Khan's 2025 offseason moves work out?

In addition to the aggressive signings, Khan has been bold this offseason in trading away star wide receiver George Pickens and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. With the Steelers in win-now mode, it seems natural that Khan pushes the boundary and attempts to reconfigure the roster differently than what it has looked like in the past.

The Steelers have not won a playoff game since the 2016 playoffs, according to Pro Football Reference. As a result, it makes sense why Khan was active in changing the Steelers' roster this offseason.

Only time will tell whether Khan's moves this offseason work out positively for the iconic Pittsburgh franchise. However, with QB Aaron Rodgers only signed to a one-year contract, the pressure is on Khan and the Steelers to win the Super Bowl in 2025.

