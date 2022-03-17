"He's a liar" - Shannon Sharpe explains why he has a big problem with Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers was at the center of one of the hottest and most intriguing storylines throughout the early stages of the NFL offseason.

His future with the Green Bay Packers was up in the air and several NFL teams were willing to bombard him with trade offers. At one point, Rodgers stated that rumors of him wanting the Packers to make him the highest-paid player with $50 million per year were far from the truth.

NFL analyst Shannon Sharpe was one to fire back and call him out on his lies. Sharpe said on Undisputed:

"The problem that I have with him... is he's a liar. He called the reports of him wanting to be the highest-paid player... $50 million per year... categorically false."

The contract that Aaron Rodgers signed to remain with the Packers was for four years and $200 million or $50 million per year, the most in NFL history.

Sharpe also bashed Rodgers for practically dissing his friend and wide receiver Davante Adams by causing chaos with the salary cap.

"How are you going to pay Davante 25, 30 million dollars, when you just took $50 [million]?... I have no problem with Aaron Rodgers getting his bag. He deserves it... but just stop lying bro."

What are Davante Adams' options if Aaron Rodgers' contract does allow him to get paid?

Davante Adams

Davante Adams received the franchise tag from the Packers but the receiver has stated he has no plans to play on the tag. He will likely hold out for a large contract, but the Packers might have their hands tied thanks to Aaron Rodgers' new deal.

Green Bay freed up some cap space by releasing Preston Smith, Za'Darius Smith, and guard Billy Tuner. However, they still have a cap issue that blocks them from giving Adams a contract he's worth.

If Adams stands firm on not playing without a new contract, he could end up missing a few games. That will greatly affect Rodgers as a quarterback and the team's playoff chances.

Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL Since 2018, Davante Adams leads the NFL in...



• TDs

• Receiving yards

• Receptions



PAY. THE. MAN. Since 2018, Davante Adams leads the NFL in... • TDs• Receiving yards• ReceptionsPAY. THE. MAN. https://t.co/hdQhqd8fc0

The Packers are now backed into a corner with their star player. How many games does Adams have to miss before Green Bay decides to make a drastic move to sign him or cut their losses and trade him?

If a trade occurs, Davante Adams could easily fetch at least a first-round pick or two. The Atlanta Falcons could make a play for him in hopes of finding their way into the playoffs. The New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders could take a shot at signing him as well.

The only other option would be to simply release Adams, but that is clearly the last resort. The Packers will want to get back some real value in return for losing him.

