"He’s literally what people said Shedeur Sanders was" - NFL fans react as Cam Ward eye-opening comments on Buccaneers players

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has commented on the recent skirmish that occurred between the Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their recent joint practice.Speaking to the media, Ward was asked about how he chucked a ball at one of the Buccaneers players during the ordeal. The first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft admitted he was trying to ding one of the Tampa Bay players.“I was trying to hit one of those boys in red.”“I was trying to hit one of those boys in red.”This sparked a ton of reactions from fans on social media. Check out some of those reactions here.&quot;He is earning a fan. I’m starting to like this guy,&quot; one fan commented.The reactions didn't stop there though. Check out some more below.&quot;Cam Ward... DAWG,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Ya'll would have this blasted every 15mins if Shedeur did it. Just like if he broke a ping pong paddle in a temper tantrum in a friendly game - but nope, the script sent out said something different,&quot; another fan said.&quot;I like him. Cause he say what on his mind. Tired of all these scripted answers from players. They made it a sin to be confident. But 99% of nfl players got an ego. And that ego helped get them to this level. No matter how good the disguise it,&quot; claimed another fan.Titans hoping Cam Ward can finally answer their quarterback prayers in 2025Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: ImagnThe Titans head into the 2025 campaign with high hopes after a season in 2024 in which they finished at the bottom of the NFL with a record of 3-14. Tennessee used its first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on the quarterback out of Miami. His draft stock skyrocketed during pre-draft evaluations, and the former Oilers franchise deemed him worthy of the selection.Tennessee has quite the uphill battle, however. They compete in a division that seems firmly in the hands of C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans, whom they play twice a year. They will also match up against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have assembled quite a roster around quarterback Trevor Lawrence this offseason.It will be interesting to see how much Ward can do to help the Titans get in the AFC South title hunt in 2025 with his presence at quarterback alone. The Titans have their first preseason game of the year tomorrow against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.