"He's losing the media game" - Skip Bayless highlights how Lamar Jackson is losing more than just money by not having an agent

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will seemingly be playing in the 2022 NFL season hoping to secure his future with the team.

The Ravens exercised their fifth-year option on his rookie contract to extend his tenure with them for just another season. The team is reportedly still discussing a long-term extension with their franchise cornerstone.

The Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals have agreed to pay Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray $230 million, respectively, this season. Consequently, many expect Jackson to demand more as he has accomplished fairly more than either quarterback.

But so far, the Ravens and their young star are yet to agree on terms that would extend his stay in Baltimore.

While Jackson's contract situation continues to play out in the background, an article published by The Athletic on Monday caused a stir on social media. The article mentioned a quote from an NFL defensive coordinator, who claimed the Ravens star will never be the best quarterback in the league.

The unnamed coach said:

"If [Lamar Jackson] has to pass to win the game, they ain’t winning the game. He’s so unique as an athlete and he’s really a good football player, but I don’t (care) if he wins the league MVP 12 times, I don’t think he’ll ever be a 1 as a quarterback. He’ll be a 1 as a football player, but not as a quarterback."

The coordinator further added that the quarterback's deficiency as a passer will always be evident in the playoffs. He feels good defenses will take advantage of Jackson's "inconsistent" passing ability in crunch situations.

Jackson has famously never had an agent and Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless claims that is not helping the quarterback's case. On Monday's episode of "Undisputed," the veteran analyst said:

"It's going to get tougher and tougher and maybe uglier and uglier. And you need somebody to finesse this. You need somebody to play the media for you because he's, he's losing the media game because he doesn't have a mouthpiece, right?"

Bayless further explained:

"Because Lamar is not great with the media because it's not what he does. Right? He tries he's a nice guy and all that but it's not he's not skilled in spinning the media."

Lamar Jackson's numbers debunk myths about his passing ability in clutch moments

Lamar Jackson averaged over 240 passing yards per game during the 2021 NFL season, only 17 fewer than league MVP Aaron Rodgers. However, his passing ability has always raised questions.

The Ringer's Rodger Sherman recently showcased the Ravens quarterback's numbers in the crunch situation mirror. They even trumped Patrick Mahomes' stats, further busting the myth that Jackson cannot perform late in games.

Rodger Sherman



Unstoppable Comeback God Patrick Mahomes: 39-62, 509 yards (62.9%, 8.2 YPA), 4 TDs, 1 INT, 110.2 QB rating

Can't Pass To Win The Game Lamar Jackson: 41-64, 574 yards (64.1%, 9.0 YPA), 5 TDs, 1 INT, 112.4 QB rating Warren Sharp @SharpFootball holy shit!! what a truly ignorant quote on Lamar Jackson from a current NFL DC holy shit!! what a truly ignorant quote on Lamar Jackson from a current NFL DC https://t.co/CnZxJ72SiC Sub-5 minutes 4th quarter and trailing, last 3 seasonsUnstoppable Comeback God Patrick Mahomes: 39-62, 509 yards (62.9%, 8.2 YPA), 4 TDs, 1 INT, 110.2 QB ratingCan't Pass To Win The Game Lamar Jackson: 41-64, 574 yards (64.1%, 9.0 YPA), 5 TDs, 1 INT, 112.4 QB rating twitter.com/SharpFootball/… Sub-5 minutes 4th quarter and trailing, last 3 seasonsUnstoppable Comeback God Patrick Mahomes: 39-62, 509 yards (62.9%, 8.2 YPA), 4 TDs, 1 INT, 110.2 QB ratingCan't Pass To Win The Game Lamar Jackson: 41-64, 574 yards (64.1%, 9.0 YPA), 5 TDs, 1 INT, 112.4 QB rating twitter.com/SharpFootball/…

The stats suggest there's prejudice against Lamar Jackson and having an agent could certainly help weed out all the negative chatter about his ability as a passer. It could also help him land a contract extension larger than Watson's and Murray's.

