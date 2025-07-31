  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “He’s a lot cooler than I thought he was”: Stefon Diggs makes thoughts known on Drake Maye at Patriots training camp

“He’s a lot cooler than I thought he was”: Stefon Diggs makes thoughts known on Drake Maye at Patriots training camp

By Arnold
Published Jul 31, 2025 14:49 GMT
Stefon Diggs makes thoughts known on Drake Maye at Patriots training camp (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
Stefon Diggs makes thoughts known on Drake Maye at Patriots training camp (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Stefon Diggs signed with the New England Patriots this offseason. The wideout is expected to serve as a key offensive weapon for quarterback Drake Maye in the upcoming season.

Ad

On Wednesday, after a training camp session, Diggs spoke to Kay Adams about playing alongside Maye.

"His poise, he's a lot cooler than I thought," Diggs said on the "Up & Adams" show. "I mean, I heard a lot of things, but as far as him being from Carolina and spending some time out there, I met his dad, it's kinda, like, trickled down. He's got, like, a little laid-back flow to him.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"He's more athletic than you'd assume. He was a basketball player. You can kinda see that. He doesn't run routes or anything, but he breaks the pocket and he's scrambling. I think the poise, and just to be that young and have that mindset that 'I can spin it, I can throw it around with confidence,' and he doesn't hang his head."
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The Patriots took Maye with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. In his rookie year, the quarterback recorded 2,276 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and two rushing TDs across 12 games as a starter.

Meanwhile, Diggs signed a reported three-year, $69 million contract with the Patriots this offseason.

Drake Maye says Stefon Diggs' experience will help Patriots in 2025 season

NFL: New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs - Source: Imagn
NFL: New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs - Source: Imagn

On Wednesday, Kay Adams spoke with Drake Maye, and the Patriots QB explained why the team should improve from its 4-13 record from last season due to Stefon Diggs' arrival.

Ad
"I think it's just different," Maye said on the "Up & Adams" show. "It's different coming out here with a guy (Diggs) who's done it for a long time, who's been a big-time receiver in this league, played in playoff games, has done it at a high level, seen about every coverage and run every route you can think of. So, he's got a lot of experience."
Ad

Diggs is entering his first year with the Patriots, but his 11th in the NFL. He has racked up 10,491 yards and 70 touchdowns on 857 receptions across his career.

In his only season with the Houston Texans in 2024, Diggs recorded 496 yards and three touchdowns on 47 receptions in eight games before suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications