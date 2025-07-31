“He’s a lot cooler than I thought he was”: Stefon Diggs makes thoughts known on Drake Maye at Patriots training camp

Stefon Diggs signed with the New England Patriots this offseason. The wideout is expected to serve as a key offensive weapon for quarterback Drake Maye in the upcoming season.On Wednesday, after a training camp session, Diggs spoke to Kay Adams about playing alongside Maye.&quot;His poise, he's a lot cooler than I thought,&quot; Diggs said on the &quot;Up &amp; Adams&quot; show. &quot;I mean, I heard a lot of things, but as far as him being from Carolina and spending some time out there, I met his dad, it's kinda, like, trickled down. He's got, like, a little laid-back flow to him.&quot;He's more athletic than you'd assume. He was a basketball player. You can kinda see that. He doesn't run routes or anything, but he breaks the pocket and he's scrambling. I think the poise, and just to be that young and have that mindset that 'I can spin it, I can throw it around with confidence,' and he doesn't hang his head.&quot;The Patriots took Maye with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. In his rookie year, the quarterback recorded 2,276 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and two rushing TDs across 12 games as a starter.Meanwhile, Diggs signed a reported three-year, $69 million contract with the Patriots this offseason.Drake Maye says Stefon Diggs' experience will help Patriots in 2025 seasonNFL: New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs - Source: ImagnOn Wednesday, Kay Adams spoke with Drake Maye, and the Patriots QB explained why the team should improve from its 4-13 record from last season due to Stefon Diggs' arrival.&quot;I think it's just different,&quot; Maye said on the &quot;Up &amp; Adams&quot; show. &quot;It's different coming out here with a guy (Diggs) who's done it for a long time, who's been a big-time receiver in this league, played in playoff games, has done it at a high level, seen about every coverage and run every route you can think of. So, he's got a lot of experience.&quot;Diggs is entering his first year with the Patriots, but his 11th in the NFL. He has racked up 10,491 yards and 70 touchdowns on 857 receptions across his career.In his only season with the Houston Texans in 2024, Diggs recorded 496 yards and three touchdowns on 47 receptions in eight games before suffering a season-ending ACL injury.