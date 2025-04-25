"He's in love" - NFL fans react to Travis Hunter's marriage plans with girlfriend Leanna Lenee after getting drafted by Jaguars

Travis Hunter has come under social media scrutiny in the weeks following his engagement to longtime partner Leanna Lenee. The Colorado standout, who was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars, announced wedding plans for May 2025. However, as he enters the league, online focus has shifted to his relationship.

Several viral moments have added to the scrutiny. In one, Lenee appeared uneasy during a post-game hug. Another, from the Heisman ceremony, showed Deion Sanders prompting her to stand during Hunter’s win. In response, the 21-year-old addressed the situation during a livestream, stating the couple was “inseparable” and that the night had been emotionally overwhelming for her. Still, their relationship remains a talking point among fans.

“Congrats to them. He’s in love. I just hope he gets a prenup,” one fan wrote.

NFL fans react to Travis Hunter's marriage plans with girlfriend Leanna Lenee after getting drafted by Jaguars

“Good luck man,” said another.

“I wish him well,” commented a third.

More fan reactions include:

“Bless his heart.”

“I hope he gets a prenup. Just to protect himself but Congratulations! I wish them well.”

“Let homie do what he thinks best for his own life. Everybody therapist online these days…”

Earlier, former wide receiver Dez Bryant publicly advised Travis Hunter to reconsider the relationship but deleted the post amid backlash. Shedeur Sanders responded indirectly, criticizing public figures for addressing the matter online instead of privately.

As draft discussions continue, Hunter is focusing on his NFL transition amid ongoing personal attention.

Leanna Lenee surprises Travis Hunter with special gift ahead of NFL draft

Travis Hunter received a special surprise from his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. In a video shared Thursday, Lenee gifted him a gold Rolex watch and a matching bracelet. This comes after a rough period for the couple, especially following online backlash at the Heisman Trophy ceremony in December. Lenee faced criticism, leading her to delete her social media accounts.

Despite the drama, the couple’s bond remains strong. Lenee has been with Hunter since high school. She also showed support at the Heisman ceremony, wearing a custom outfit for the event. Hunter now gets ready to join the Jaguars as the No. 2 overall pick.

