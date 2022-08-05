"He's very narcissistic" - Shannon Sharpe believes Aaron Rodgers needs a monumental change in his attitude

Aaron Rodgers is coming off back-to-back league MVP awards and is widely considered the best quarterback in the NFL. This is despite winning only one Super Bowl in his sixteen-year career. It’s these accolades that some people think led the Green Bay Packers quarterback to become egotistical.

In a recent interview on the Aubrey Marcus podcast, Rodgers admitted to taking Ayahuasca while vacationing in South America. Ayahuasca is illegal in America, but according to Rodgers, it rejuvenated his career.

Shannon Sharpe discussed the interesting admission on Undisputed and he seems to be in favor of it. He is hoping it will have a positive impact on Aaron Rodgers' attitude.

"Damn, that's a very, very surprising way to go about getting in touch with yourself. But if he's trying to become a better person... I'm all for it. Whatever helps you get to the place that you become the best you, the best version of you, Skip, I'm cool with that."

He continued:

"It's very unorthodox to me. Now I'm sure that Aaron Rodgers is not the first one to undertake this type of this type of stamp or process or procedure, to get in touch with themselves to have a better understanding of themselves."

Sharpe went on to criticize Rodgers:

"I'm glad that he sees that he has major flaws. Because listen to him talk. He didn't have any flaws... For me because Aaron Rodgers had ascended to one of the one of the best quarterbacks that's currently playing, and I believe he's a top five quarterback already, Skip. It was hard to see that he was not a very good leader. He's very condescending. He's very aloof, he's very narcissistic."

Aaron Rodgers is working with a new group of wide receivers in the 2022 season

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers has been more spiritual in recent years and seems to be fond of connecting with nature and himself. In the upcoming campaign, he needs to develop a connection with a new wide receiver.

Following Davante Adams' blockbuster trade to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Packers have a huge void to fill. Receivers Equanimeous St. Brown and Marquez Valdes-Scantling also left Green Bay this offseason.

Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb survived the exodus of receivers out of Green Bay and will be present in the upcoming campaign. The Packers selected receivers Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure in the draft and also signed free agent Sammy Watkins.

It will be interesting to see who Rodgers builds a connection with when the season kicks off in just over a month's time.

