"He's an NBA player that can't get any shots": Colin Cowherd calls out Eagles for wasting A.J. Brown's talents in run-heavy offense

Colin Cowherd sent a strong message to the Philadelphia Eagles since A.J. Brown hasn't had a lot of attention from quarterback Jalen Hurts, head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. Brown shared his frustrations last season, saying that &quot;passing&quot; was the issue the offense needed to fix. He was seen reading a book in the middle of the game, sending a cryptic message about how he feels regarding his usage. The Eagles won it all in February and everybody was happy, but now those issues have resurfaced. During Tuesday's edition of Fox Sports' &quot;The Herd,&quot; Cowherd discussed Brown's situation, recalling that he left a team where Derrick Henry was the offense's go-to guy for one where Saquon Barkley is the one who gets the most touches. &quot;A.J. Brown plays (on) Tennessee, the most run-centric team, flees to Philadelphia, even more run-centric,&quot; Cowherd said. &quot;He's a top-three receiver, arguably. He's an NBA player that can't get any shots. But yet in the NFL, it's all about the shield, the unity and follow the coach. I would totally support if he just said, 'Guys, I love you, I got five catches for 30 yards. This is a terrible fit. Go throw to DeVonte (Smith).&quot;The Eagles rank 30th in pass attempts (45), last in passing yards (253) and in 20-plus passes (two) after two games. This is the way the offense is set up and Cowherd is convinced that it is a terrible situation for A.J. Brown.The decline in targets and receptions was clear in 2024, and things could become even worse if the Eagles continue to prioritize the running game over anything else.A.J. Brown's decline in targets and receptions has been dramatic A.J. Brown had his best NFL season in 2023, when he played 17 games, was targeted 158 times and caught 106 passes for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns. In 13 games in 2024, he was targeted 97 times and caught 67 throws, racking up 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns.In two games this season, he has been targeted only nine times, with Brown catching six passes for 35 yards and zero touchdowns so far. The Eagles have one of the best wide receiver tandems in Brown and DeVonta Smith, but they aren't using it to its maximum capacity.They are 2-0 without being spectacular. It remains to be seen if the next opponents force them to switch from a run-heavy game and focus on their aerial abilities.