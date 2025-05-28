"He's out" - Colin Cowherd refuses to put Aaron Rodgers in top 10 QBs of all-time list

Aaron Rodgers remains the biggest player in free agency as he mulls whether to retire or compete for another Super Bowl in the NFL. The four-time MVP hasn't played in the playoffs since the 2021 season when he was a member of the Green Bay Packers.

With Rodgers' future as anybody's guess, analyst Colin Cowherd believes that the one-time Super Bowl champion is out of the all-time Top 10 QB list. Speaking on "The Herd", the veteran NFL analyst said,

"I don't think [Aaron Rodgers] is in the Top 10, I think he's out of it. I think [Brett] Favre is like 9 to 10."

Nick Wright listed quarterbacks he considers higher on the all-time list than Rodgers: Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Montana, John Elway, Dan Marino and Peyton Manning.

Cowherd proceeded to add Terry Bradshaw to the list. He also spoke about the importance of Super Bowls, which could explain why Troy Aikman is potentially higher than Rodgers on the list.

What's next for Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers might not be in everyone's Top 10 list, but he's undoubtedly one of the most statistically accomplished quarterbacks of all time. The future Hall of Famer has the highest career passer rating of all-time (102.6), the best career touchdown–interception ratio of all-time (4.3–1), and he took the fewest games to reach 400 passing touchdowns at just 193 games.

Hence, Rodgers' legacy is intact, but it's anyone's guess as to what's next in his professional football career. The one-time Super Bowl winner has been consistently linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the team having a glaring need for a top-tier QB to enter the 2025 season.

However, Aaron Rodgers and his camp have remained tight-lipped on the situation. In fact, Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw recently called out the former Packers and Jets QB. According to the Guardian, Bradshaw said,

"That guy needs to stay in California. Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there.”

It won't be a great feeling to see arguably the greatest player in Pittsburgh history dismiss your chances of joining the Steelers. However, Rodgers is known to make his decisions outside of people's expectations and follow through at his own pace. Joining the Steelers will give Mike Tomlin's side better chances of making a Super Bowl push. However, time is running out to make a decision on his future.

