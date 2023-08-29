'He's been the same person' - Tom Brady's ex-Patriots teammate Patrick Chung gets real on NFL icon

Tom Brady is one of the most influential players the NFL has ever seen on and off the field.

Brady has always led by example and is a good role model to his peers, fans, family and the world outside of sports.

Former teammate, safety Patrick Chung, joined Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" and spoke highly of his former teammate. He praised Brady for not being cocky or arrogant despite all the success he's had.

"Oh, Tom is a man. I mean, the moment I met Tom 12 years... 13... Was it 14 years ago? He's been the same person. Like, people can get cocky real fast when they're that successful, and he's been the same person the whole time, which I really respect about him. And we've talked about live things, too. He's helped me out with a couple of things, but I love Tom, man.

"He's a smart man, you know, stays out of trouble, has his fun every once in a while, and he's just he's just down to earth. I mean, he could be the most cocky person, most arrogant person he wants to be, but that's just not him. He's been the same way since I've met him, day one," Chung said.

Chung was Tom Brady's teammate from 2009-2012 and 2014-2020. The two have won three Super Bowls together during their time with the New England Patriots.

Jimmy Garoppolo says Tom Brady being a minority owner for the Las Vegas Raiders is "cool"

Jimmy Garoppolo during the San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders

While Tom Brady may have retired from the NFL this off-season, he's not done being involved in football. Brady became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders this off-season, teaming up with his business pal and Raiders owner, Mark Davis.

Brady's former teammate and Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said that having his former teammate as the team's minority owner has been cool:

"It's been really cool, it's been really cool. I got to see him in Dallas this weekend. I haven't seen him in a while, but he's still the same old guy, man. Loves to compete, was getting us fired up in the locker room, all that good stuff. And he's one of the best, man. One of the best people and best players, obviously, but just a good dude overall."

This will be the first NFL season without Tom Brady in the last 23 years. He will continue being involved with the NFL as he will begin his sports broadcasting career next fall with Fox Sports.

