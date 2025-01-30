"He's phenomenal" - Rob Gronkowski names which player will take over the star tight end mantle in this generation

Rob Gronkowski is widely considered to be among the greatest tight ends in NFL history. The four-time Super Bowl champion played 11 seasons, finishing with 9,286 receiving yards and 92 touchdowns on 621 receptions. He hauled in an additional 98 passes for 1,389 yards and 15 touchdowns in 22 postseason games.

Gronkowski sat down with Sports Illustrated on Wednesday, where he was asked which tight end will carry the torch as Travis Kelce and George Kittle age. He responded:

"That's an easy pick. That's Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders. I mean, he absolutely dominated - dominated - this year. He went to the Pro Bowl. He had over 100 catches. He was one of the only reliable targets on the Las Vegas Raiders," Rob Gronkowski said.

He added:

"Very consistent as well - just has a knack for being able to grow up and grab the ball. Great hands, great concentration, and just the way that he can run after the catch as well - and punish the defenders that are coming to tackle him. He's phenomenal, man." [h/t SI.com]

Bowers had a dominant rookie season as he finished with 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. He set the NFL record for receptions in a rookie season, regardless of position, while also setting the NFL record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end. In addition to earning his first Pro Bowl selection, he was also named a first-team All-Pro.

Rob Gronkowski responds to Travis Kelce comparisons

Rob Gronkowski has drawn many comparisons to Travis Kelce throughout their respective playing careers. But while both have had successful careers, Kelce is arguably the more accomplished receiver; he is No. 3 on the all-time list in terms of tight end catches.

On Wednesday, Gronk was asked if he wishes he was the clear No.1 option in the New England Patriots passing attack during his prime like Kelce has been in Kansas City:

"I've had that thought before, but I just don't think that would work with who I am. I'm a complete tight end. I'm the whole package. I feel like I wanted to be able to block defenders out there and have the running back run behind me through a gaping hole." [h/t NBC Sports Boston]

Rob Gronkowski added that the two stars are built differently, noting that his size advantage allows him to play a bigger role in the blocking game. He noted that he is unsure if he would have had the same type of success in a spread offense. The four-time first-team All-Pro shared that a lot of his success came based off of play-action.

