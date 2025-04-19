"He’s only played for his dad. That’s his only head coach": Eric Mangini questions the hype around Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders has been in the limelight heading into this year's NFL draft. The Colorado quarterback has been tipped as a top-10 pick, but some are still unconvinced that he can perform at a high level in the NFL.

Eric Mangini, who won three Super Bowls as the New England Patriots' defensive backs coach, recently questioned the hype around Sanders. The former Cleveland Browns coach pointed out that the QB played his entire collegiate career under his father, Deion Sanders.

"The only element where I think Deion comes into play here, and forget about him being Deion Sanders, is he's only played for his dad. That's his only head coach, his dad. So, how is he gonna take coaching from someone he is not related to?" Mangini said (1:38) on FS1's "The Facility" on Friday.

"And I don't think that's an unfair question at all. I think that's a question that you really have to figure out. Because the dynamic between father and son, and coach and player is different."

Shedeur began his collegiate career in 2021 at Jackson State, where Deion was coaching. He played two years under him with the Tigers before Colorado hired Coach Prime in December 2022.

Shedeur then followed his father, transferring to Colorado in 2023, where he played for two seasons.

In his final year with the Buffs, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while also rushing for four TDs. He led CU to a 9-4 record and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Shedeur Sanders has been closely linked with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 NFL draft

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders recently visited the Pittsburgh Steelers' facility last week. Per reports, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was left impressed with the quarterback.

While Sanders has been linked with several teams, the Steelers are a franchise that needs a quarterback heading into the 2025 season. They hold the No. 21 pick in the first round.

There is also a possibility that the Steelers trade up to bring Sanders to Pittsburgh during the draft.

