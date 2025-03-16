"He's proven it against the best players" - NFL analyst makes case for Kelvin Banks Jr. as first OT off the board in 2025 Draft

The 2025 NFL draft will be here faster than you know it and there are a lot of great talents littered throughout the draft class. One player who seemingly isn't getting enough love is offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. from the Texas Longhorns.

Pro Football Focus analyst Max Chadwick discussed why he believes Texas Longhorns offensive tackle to be the first offensive tackle selected in the 2025 NFL draft.

"My number one offensive lineman in the draft, and Dalton's #2, is Kelvin Banks Jr. He was the most valuable Power 4 tackle this past season, has been an excellent pass blocker over his entire career. He has been a fantastic player against the league competition, which is why I have him above a guy like Josh Simmons.

"He's proven it against the best players in the country, 93rd percentile GAS score, a career-high 81 run blocking grade. He's a natural athlete and a zone scheme who can get to the second level."

Kelvin Banks measured at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds during the NFL Combine and showcased his skills throughout the period to keep bolstering his draft stock. It will be interesting to see how high in the first round he winds up being drafted.

What team is going to draft Kelvin Banks Jr?

Two teams make a lot of sense to select Kelvin Banks Jr. during the 2025 NFL draft and it is extremely high in the draft. The first team is the Jacksonville Jaguars as their offensive tackles could use some addressing, even after signing left tackle Chuma Edoga in free agency.

The other team is the New York Jets with the seventh pick in the draft. The team lost right tackle Morgan Moses in free agency to the New England Patriots and could continue building that offensive line for the next decade with left tackle Olu Fashanu and right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker on the roster.

The Jets especially need a strong offensive tackle with Justin Fields under center as he is going to look to run to the outside and the team needs to protect the edge.

