"He’s a psycho" - NFL fans react to Stefon Diggs' video at Patriots OTAs 6 months after tearing his ACL

New England Patriots wideout Stefon Diggs tore his ACL in the team's Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts last season. Although the receiver was ruled out for the rest of the season, Diggs has made a strong recovery and is already involved in the team's OTAs this offseason, less than seven months after his injury.

On Friday, a video of Diggs training in Florida went viral on social media, since it was only a day after he took part in New England's OTAs. Fans had wild reactions to Digg's commitment in the offseason training.

"He’s a psycho no way he misses week 1," one tweeted.

"F***ing love his commitment," a user added.

"There's a reason he's been known as a top receiver. Dude is hungry after an injury, and he was in a great spot for his career with Houston. I hope he ends up being great, there's a dude who is working his ass off to honor his contract and his organization. Valuable player," a third commented.

Others also praised Diggs' consistency throughout his NFL career.

"He’s a dog, plain and simple. Never had a bad year yet," one added.

"He knows a lot of people are writing him off because of his injury. He’s working as if he has something to prove and we’re all here for it." a fan wrote.

"Can’t say anyone has ever fought harder to get back in shape than him," another added.

Diggs played in eight games for the Patriots in his first season before his ACL injury. He recorded 496 yards and three touchdowns on 47 receptions, while adding one rushing TD.

It will be interesting to see how Diggs performs for New England in the 2025 season.

Stefon Diggs signed a three-year, $63.5 million deal with the Patriots this offseason

New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs - Source: Imagn

According to reports, Stefon Diggs signed a three-year, $63.5 million deal with the Patriots this offseason. His contract included a $12 million signing bonus, including $25 million in guaranteed money.

Across 10 years in the NFL, Diggs has recorded 10,491 yards and 70 touchdowns on 857 receptions. He has also earned four Pro Bowl honors.

Diggs is expected to play a critical role in New England's offense for the 2025 season, along with quarterback Drake Maye.

