"He’s not qualified to run the Ravens": Calls mount to fire John Harbaugh as boos rain down in Baltimore after 17-3 loss to Rams

Baltimore Ravens fans appear to be ready for a change at head coach.The Ravens have once again fallen after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams earlier today. This marks the fourth-straight loss that the Ravens have suffered in recent weeks. Ravens fans inside M&amp;T Bank Stadium made their feelings known during today's game.After yet another turnover, boos began raining down on the Baltimore squad at home. Check it out here.A ton of reactions rang out on social media, also questioning whether or not it's time for Baltimore to part ways with John Harbaugh. Check out some of the best reactions below.&quot;John Harbaugh should be fired just for Cooper Rush taking a snap today,&quot; a fan said.The reactions didn't stop there. Check out a few more below.&quot;I’ve seen enough. I will 100% find a husband and get married before John Harbaugh brings another Super Bowl to Baltimore,&quot; a fan joked.&quot;Imagine wasting time typing up thinkpieces defending john harbaugh the last few years with a straight face and hitting send…..and then bashing Lamar after. COULDN’T IMAGINE. COULD NEVER IMAGINE!!!,&quot; another fan said.&quot;John Harbaugh just put himself on the hot seat by putting the ball in Mark Andrews hands at the goal line not once, but twice. Derrick Henry was built in a lab specifically for these situations!,&quot; said another fan.Baltimore Ravens continue to struggle through 2025 campaignNFL: Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens - Source: ImagnThe Ravens only have one win this season. That coming against the Cleveland Browns, who are struggling mightily in their own right. Currently, they are without the services of multi-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who is nursing an injury that has kept him sidelined for multiple weeks.However, even with Jackson healthy, Baltimore has grown tired of seeing teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills best them in the postseason with elite quarterbacks of their own. The difference, some feel, is the coaching on the opposite sideline.Harbaugh has been the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens since 2008. He managed to lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl win in the 2012 NFL season, but has not been able to lead his team to a return to the big game since. Given he has had a generational talent such as Lamar Jackson at his disposal at quarterback for the past few years, some find this inexcusable.If Harbaugh isn't able to right the ship in a major way to close out the year, he very well could be in the midst of his final season with the Ravens.