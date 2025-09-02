  • home icon
  "He's only RB3 because Rodgers doesn't trust him": NFL fans react to Steelers' Kaleb Johnson's depth chart position behind Jaylen Warren

"He’s only RB3 because Rodgers doesn’t trust him": NFL fans react to Steelers’ Kaleb Johnson’s depth chart position behind Jaylen Warren

By Arnold
Modified Sep 02, 2025 17:28 GMT
NFL fans react to Steelers&rsquo; Kaleb Johnson&rsquo;s depth chart position behind Jaylen Warren (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
NFL fans react to Steelers' Kaleb Johnson's depth chart position behind Jaylen Warren (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

The Pittsburgh Steelers took Kaleb Johnson in the third round of this year's NFL draft. While some expected the running back to fight for a starting role in his rookie year, the Steelers announced that Johnson will be RB3 on their depth chart, behind Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell.

When fans found out about the Steelers' RB depth chart heading into Week 1, they had some interesting reactions.

"He’s only RB3 because Rodgers doesn’t trust him," one tweeted.

"Crazy cause he's better then warren," another added.
"How?? Buddy gotta pass block for 40 yr old Arod," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Warren leads the backfield, but Gainwell and Johnson could make things interesting," one wrote.
"Idk - if Kenny gains well it might be tough to pass him," another commented.
"Hmm if he didn't show in camp he can be RB2 over Kenneth Gainwell, I don't see why he would climb the ranks quickly," a user tweeted.
The Steelers will have veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers leading their offense when they open their 2025 season against the New York Jets on Sunday. However, since many believe that Rodgers is not a strong ball carrier, Pittsburgh's running backs might have more workload.

Jaylen Warren says he wasn't concerned when Steelers drafted Kaleb Johnson

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers RB Kaleb Johnson - Source: Imagn

Jaylen Warren signed a two-year extension with the Steelers on Monday, which ties him to the franchise through the 2027 season. He later spoke to the media and said he wasn't concerned about his position when the Steelers drafted Kaleb Johnson this year.

"No, I was not concerned like I said, I stay present in my moment and in my lane," Warren told Steelers reporters on Monday. "I was glad we drafted Kaleb, you know, he is a baller. The more weapons, the better for the team, and that is how I always move."

It will be interesting to see how the Steelers share the workload with their running backs. Some believe that Johnson might still play an important role for the franchise during the season.

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Arnold
