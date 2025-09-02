"He’s only RB3 because Rodgers doesn’t trust him": NFL fans react to Steelers’ Kaleb Johnson’s depth chart position behind Jaylen Warren

The Pittsburgh Steelers took Kaleb Johnson in the third round of this year's NFL draft. While some expected the running back to fight for a starting role in his rookie year, the Steelers announced that Johnson will be RB3 on their depth chart, behind Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell.When fans found out about the Steelers' RB depth chart heading into Week 1, they had some interesting reactions.&quot;He’s only RB3 because Rodgers doesn’t trust him,&quot; one tweeted.TT @TTisUndeniableLINK@NFL_DovKleiman He’s only RB3 because Rodgers doesn’t trust him&quot;Crazy cause he's better then warren,&quot; another added.&quot;How?? Buddy gotta pass block for 40 yr old Arod,&quot; a third commented.Here are a few more reactions.&quot;Warren leads the backfield, but Gainwell and Johnson could make things interesting,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Idk - if Kenny gains well it might be tough to pass him,&quot; another commented.&quot;Hmm if he didn't show in camp he can be RB2 over Kenneth Gainwell, I don't see why he would climb the ranks quickly,&quot; a user tweeted.The Steelers will have veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers leading their offense when they open their 2025 season against the New York Jets on Sunday. However, since many believe that Rodgers is not a strong ball carrier, Pittsburgh's running backs might have more workload.Jaylen Warren says he wasn't concerned when Steelers drafted Kaleb JohnsonNFL: Pittsburgh Steelers RB Kaleb Johnson - Source: ImagnJaylen Warren signed a two-year extension with the Steelers on Monday, which ties him to the franchise through the 2027 season. He later spoke to the media and said he wasn't concerned about his position when the Steelers drafted Kaleb Johnson this year.&quot;No, I was not concerned like I said, I stay present in my moment and in my lane,&quot; Warren told Steelers reporters on Monday. &quot;I was glad we drafted Kaleb, you know, he is a baller. The more weapons, the better for the team, and that is how I always move.&quot;It will be interesting to see how the Steelers share the workload with their running backs. Some believe that Johnson might still play an important role for the franchise during the season.