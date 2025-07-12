"He's really small" - John Middlekauff rips Browns’ Dillon Gabriel pick as politically driven move to steer clear of Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns shocked the football world when they selected two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft. In the third round, the Browns selected Oregon Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel. Then, in the fifth round, the Cleveland franchise selected Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders.

Ad

A few months after the selection process, NFL analyst John Middlekauff made clear that he is not sure whether Gabriel has what it takes to become a star QB, or even a starting QB, in the National Football League. The comments were made on the '3 And Out with John Middlekauff' podcast and uploaded to the social media platform YouTube on July 12.

"He's [Dillon Gabriel] really small. I mean, really small—5'11", 205. I think he plays more like 190 pounds. He's not a big-time athlete, so he's not really running around. Unless your offensive line is the Eagles, you're going to be under siege in the NFL. And when you're small, you get crushed. And he does not have a great arm."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Citing how the 2025 NFL Draft changed due to Shedeur Sanders being overlooked by almost every franchise, Middlekauff highlighted how he does not think that Gabriel would have been a third round pick if Sanders had already been selected.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"So I think if Shedeur Sanders did not exist in this draft or had been drafted, let's say, in the second round, I think the Browns would have just taken Gabriel in the fourth or fifth round. I know a lot of people that thought there was a chance he was going to go undrafted." (09:52). Middlekauff said.

Ad

Ad

Does Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders have the better odds to start for the Cleveland Browns in 2025?

The Browns currently have four QB's competing for the QB1 role. At this time, veteran's Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett are both on the roster and appear to be favorites to start the new campaign as the QB1 of the Browns.

Ad

However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has noted that each QB on the roster will have a fair chance to earn the starting role in training camp and the preseason this year.

According to Bet365, both Flacco and Pickett have better odds of starting the campaign as the starter of the franchise. Flacco has best odds of +100 and is closely followed by Pickett at +200. Meanwhile, of the two rookie QB's, Gabriel is the favorite to start over Sanders. Gabriel has current odds of +500 to start while Sanders has distant fourth best odds of +850.

Cleveland Browns starting QB odds - Bet365

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place