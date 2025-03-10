"He’s too scared to run the 40" - NFL fans react to Travis Hunter's viral workout video as Colorado star preps for 2025 draft

Travis Hunter drew strong reactions from NFL fans after a video of the Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver was published Thursday. Hunter, who didn't participate in drills at the 2025 NFL scouting combine, was recorded running on a track and treadmill in preparation for his pro day.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Many fans had something to say about his workout, with some making pessimistic predictions about the prospect.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He’s too scared to run the 40; so he’s working out while waiting for the draft," one fan said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This n***a about to flop so hard," another fan said.

"Unofficial 4.6. Should definitely not be drafted in the first 4 picks," another fan said.

Others praised Travis Hunter for cutting out the noise and focusing on what's important ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

"I ain’t heard him talk except at the combine since the season ended, he had to be locked in," one fan said.

Ad

"Best thing he did was get off socials and just focus on him and his fam," another fan said.

Somebody dismissed the lack of a 40-yard dash time, arguing that Hunter is a terrific prospect regardless.

"I can't recall hearing about a 40 time from him even since HS, doesn't matter, kids still elite," one fan said.

Bomani Jones pushes back Travis Hunter playing on both sides in the NFL

Travis Hunter has expressed his desire to play every snap on offense and defense in the NFL, but not everyone supports the idea. Analyst Mina Kimes said he would develop into a star faster as a cornerback, and on Feb. 28, Bomani Jones argued that Hunter should stick to one position unless he's paid to play two.

Ad

“I think playing two positions is preposterous unless they’re gonna give him two paychecks,” Jones said. “I don’t know why people are so intrigued by this idea. … I’m hearing people say he’s definitely wide receiver (No.) 1 and cornerback (No.) 1 in this draft.

"To my crudely informed opinion, I feel like he is rarer as a corner than he is as a receiver, and he’s not that big."

Ad

Travis Hunter had a stellar 2024 season with Colorado, winning the Heisman Trophy after recording 96 receptions, 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on offense. As a cornerback, he logged 35 tackles, 11 passes defended, one forced fumble and four interceptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place