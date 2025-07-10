"He's a scary human": Ryan Clark gives clear verdict on Titans' Jeffery Simmons

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has been a key member of the Tennessee Titans’ defense since joining the league as a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He is arguably the team's best player right now, and they still rely heavily on him as a building block.
In a recent episode of the Green Light podcast, former NFL defensive end Chris Long and safety Ryan Clark lauded Simmons as one of the league's most scary players.
When asked which current NFL players they find scary, Long selected Simmons and Clark selected Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles. Clark went on to say that he would have also selected Simmon.
"I was going to go Jeffery Simmons, bro," Clark said. "He sat next to me at a Dallas Mavericks game. He's a scary human, bro."
"Brother, he shook my hand and my forearm disappeared," Long said in response.
Simmons is known throughout the league for being a game-changing defensive lineman when he is at his best. Despite having his lowest sack total since his sophomore season in 2020 (5.5), he made his third Pro Bowl appearance this past season.
Simmons, who weighs 305 pounds and is 6 feet 4 inches, is ready for another strong season in 2025 after his output dipped this past year.
The 27-year-old DT appeared faster and leaner when he showed up at the Titans' mandatory minicamp a few weeks ago. Playing against a quicker, more driven Simmons will be an increasingly daunting challenge for rival quarterbacks going forward.
Jeffery Simmons included in ESPN's list of the top 10 defensive tackles in the league
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently conducted a survey among NFL executives, coaches and scouts to determine the best defensive tackles in the league ahead of the 2025 campaign.
Jeffery Simmons landed at No. 4 on the list behind Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants), Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs) and Jalen Carter (Philadelphia Eagles). Simmons, who also finished fourth on ESPN's annual poll last year, has become a mainstay on the list in his first six years in the league.
"Still dominant vs. the run — I didn’t see the same pass-rush explosion," an NFL executive told Fowler.
“Simmons has been a staple in the top 10 due to unique power that some evaluators consider the best in the league," Fowler added.
Simmons hopes to maintain his standing as one of the league's top defensive tackles in 2025. If he bounces back in the Titans' defense this upcoming season, he could want to talk about an adjusted contract, better than the $23.5 million a year he currently earns.
