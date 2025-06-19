“He’s seen every game but the Super Bowl": Ex-NFL WR doubles down on Lamar Jackson seeking 'vengeance' after losing to Josh Allen

Lamar Jackson's quest for his first Super Bowl championship will continue in the 2025 season. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has gotten close but has been unable to defeat Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes to reach the big game.
Jackson has won the most important individual accolade and twice reached the playoffs as the #1 seed. He has played in eight playoff games and has a 3-5 record. He has been criticized for his performances in the postseason.
Former NFL wide receiver James Jones has been bullish on how Jackson plans to approach his season. Mentioning how Jackson has done everything but reach the Super Bowl, he spoke on FS1's "The Facility" on how he sees the 2025 season for the quarterback:
He's seen every game. He's seen the AFC Championship, he's seen the divisional round. He's seen every game but the Super Bowl, and with Lamar Jackson, other than these other quarterbacks that end up coming up short in the playoffs, a lot of times, it's not him playing his best football, so vengeance is him playing his best football in the playoffs and getting his team to the Super Bowl.
"We know he's elite. He's a two-time MVP for a reason. He's that good. Vengeance is getting to that game and being the best player on the field. That's the only way I can see this team getting vengeance."
Speaking to reporters for the first time since January, Lamar said that the Ravens have "vengeance on their minds" after losing to the Buffalo Bills in January. Josh Allen led his team to a second playoff win over Jackson.
Lamar Jackson has lost in the AFC Divisional Round three times
The conference semifinals seem to be a problem for the quarterback, who has won only one of four games at this stage. The Ravens lost in the Divisional Round under Lamar's leadership in 2019, 2020 and 2024.
In 2023, they finally won at this phase, defeating the Houston Texans to reach the AFC Championship Game. But they lost the conference championship against the Kansas City Chiefs in one of Jackson's worst playoff games.
He'll hope that, this year, with new additions to both sides of the ball, they can finally break the drought and make the Super Bowl for the first time in Lamar's career.
