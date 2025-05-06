"He's being set up to fail" - Days after Shedeur Sanders' draft slide, RG III weighs in on Browns rookie's future with 5 QBs on roster

The Cleveland Browns had a unique draft, selecting two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Browns picked Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round, who was picked after the team selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

Sanders had a stunning draft day slide, and Cleveland ended up trading up to get him in the fifth round.

Ahead of training camp, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, believes Sanders is being set up to fail.

"Shedeur Sanders is the most popular Rookie in the NFL and is being set up to fail in year 1. Here’s the reality: 1st Rd QB tape, but fell to the 5th Rd. 4th QB on roster. Will get limited practice reps behind 3 QBs, including a Super Champ and Super Bowl MVP, the Cleveland Browns acquired this offseason. Will get limited preseason reps with worst O-Line and limited weapons BUT if there was one young man built to overcome it and succeed. It’s Shedeur Sanders," Griffin III wrote on X.

Sanders will have his work cut out so that he will not only get playing time but also make the Browns roster. Although he was expected to be a first-round or second-round pick, Sanders' falling to the fifth round shows the Browns don't guarantee his job.

Cleveland has Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Gabriel, Sanders, and an injured Deshaun Watson in the Browns' quarterback room.

Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes to a bowl game last season. He threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season.

Browns GM explains decision to draft Shedeur Sanders

Despite Cleveland taking Dillon Gabriel in the third round, the Browns then took Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.

Taking two quarterbacks in the draft is unique, but Browns general manager Andrew Berry felt that Sanders would outperform the draft slot, which is why they took him.

"We felt like it got to a point where he was probably mispriced relative to the draft," Berry said, via ESPN. "Really, the acquisition cost was pretty light, and it's a guy that we think can outproduce his draft slot."

Sanders will attend Browns' rookie minicamp on May 9-11 before OTAs happen throughout May and June, before mandatory minicamp on June 10-12.

