“HE’S SO ELECTRIC”: NFL fans hype up LaJohntay Wester as Ravens rookie scores punt return TD against Colts in preseason game 

In this year's NFL draft, the Baltimore Ravens acquired LaJohntay Wester in the sixth round with the No. 203 pick. The wide receiver got the opportunity to showcase his talent during the team's first preseason game of the year against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.In the first quarter of a game, Wester showed off his athletic speed and agility after a punt. He broke through the Colts' defense, maneuvering his way to the endzone to score an 87-yard touchdown. This helped his team secure a 14-3 lead after Tyler Loop scored the extra point.Check out the clip of Wester's touchdown below: Fans shared their thoughts and reactions to LaJohntay Wester's first-quarter touchdown.𝟐𝟑 👑 @BronWorldLINK@NFL @nflnetwork @NFLPlus HES SO ELECTRICloffy (0/hero) 🇵🇹 🎯 @loffydotsolLINK@NFL @nflnetwork @NFLPlus bro runs fast asfPrizePicks @PrizePicksLINK@NFL @nflnetwork @NFLPlus Get him that roster spot ASAPBoost @BoostmetaxLINK@NFL @nflnetwork @NFLPlus Sheesh, that's a nasty return! Rookie szn is wild 🔥Corners @Corners589LINK@NFL @nflnetwork @NFLPlus Wester’s got that juice—rookie return TD magic ⚡😮‍💨Nameless Ninja🥷 @NamelessNinja1LINK@NFL @nflnetwork @NFLPlus Ravens did right selecting himWester began his collegiate career with Florida Atlantic in 2020. After four seasons, the wide receiver decided to join &quot;Coach Prime&quot; and the Colorado Buffaloes for the 2024 season. He played in all 13 games for the Buffs and recorded 931 yards and 10 receiving TDs.The team finished with a 9-4 record and qualified for the Bowl game for the first time since 2020. However, they lost to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl showdown. Wester ended his collegiate career tallying a total of 3,634 yards and 31 receiving TDs.Former NFL star heaps praise on LaJohntay Wester after 87-yard touchdownAfter the wide receiver showcased his athleticism against the Colts, ex-NFL star Robert Griffin III did not hold back from praising him and his former head coach.In a post on X/Twitter, &quot;RGIII&quot; discussed how Deion Sanders helped develop some great talents while heaping praise on Wester's preseason performance against the Colts on Thursday:&quot;LAJOHNTAY WESTER SHOWING YOU COACH PRIME AND THEN COLORADO BOYS AINT NOTHING TO PLAY WITH.&quot;The Ravens have two more preseason games scheduled against the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. If Wester can maintain this momentum, he could secure a spot on John Harbaugh's roster.How do you think LaJohntay Wester and the Baltimore Ravens will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.