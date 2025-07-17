"He’s still in the league?" "He's so washed" - NFL fans react as 36 y/o Von Miller signs with Commanders ahead of 2025 season

Veteran linebacker Von Miller reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday. The 36-year-old was a free agent since being released by the Buffalo Bills in March, but appears to have found a team for the 2025 season.
Fans on social media had some harsh reactions to Miller signing with the Commanders, with some suggesting that he's well past his prime.
"LMAOOO he’s so washed Washington is a retirement home," one tweeted.
"He’s still in the league?" another asked.
"But how much does he have left in the tank realistically," a third commented.
Many others also slammed the Commanders for signing Miller.
"About to break the record for oldest team in NFL history," one wrote.
"What type of rebuild is this lmao rebuilding a retirement home," a user added.
"Just adding age to the retirement home," another added.
Miller joined the NFL in 2011 after the Denver Broncos selected him with the No. 2 pick. He helped the Broncos win the Super Bowl in 2016 against the Carolina Panthers and won the MVP award. He won his second Super Bowl in 2022 with the LA Rams.
Miller will be entering his 15th year in the NFL with the Commanders in the 2025 season.
How did Von Miller fare in the 2024 season with the Buffalo Bills?
Von Miller played the past three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, helping them win the AFC East in each season.
Last season, Miller recorded 17 tackles (13 solo tackles) and seven tackles for loss. He appeared in 13 games for the Bills, but didn't start in any of them. Buffalo reached the AFC championship game, where Miller & Co. lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowler, is widely regarded as one of the best linebackers to have graced the league. However, it'll be interesting to see if he'll start for the Commanders in the upcoming season, given that he didn't start a game for the Bills in the past two seasons.
