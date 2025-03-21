“He's a stud”- Former NFL scout makes feelings known about John Schneider as Seahawks GM faces heat for shipping Geno Smith, D.K. Metcalf

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider has come under fire for offloading some key players this offseason. Last week, the Seahawks traded veteran quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, and two-time Pro Bowl wideout D.K. Metcalf was shipped to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the departures of Smith and Metcalf could have a detrimental effect on the Seahawks' offense next season, former NFL scout John Middlekauff believes that Schneider has done an excellent job throughout his tenure in Seattle.

"Do people think John Schneider isn't one of the best GMs in the league?Because everyone in the NFL believes that. I don't even know the guy personally. People I know within the NFL know him, he's really highly thought of. "

Middlekauff then highlighted some of Schneider's work, which included bringing in and later trading QB Russel Wilson, a 'clear win' for the franchise. For the most part, the former scout stated how Schneider has drafted Hall of Famers, and made some very bold decisions over the years, that have culminated in relative success.

"I believe in John Schneider. I think you're very, very lucky to have him as your general manager. He's a stud."

Along with being general manager, Schneider was the Seahawks' vice president from 2010 to 2023. He was promoted to president of football operations in 2024 and continues to serve as the team's GM.

Schneider was the main man in building the Seahawks squad that won the Super Bowl in 2014.

Why did Seahawks GM John Schneider trade Geno Smith and D.K. Metcalf?

NFL: Former Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith - Source: Imagn

As per reports, John Schnedier's Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Raiders after a breakdown in contract extensions for the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback. In return, Seattle will receive a third-round pick from Las Vegas in this year's NFL draft.

The Seahawks also replaced Smith by signing Sam Darnold in the free agency market. Meanwhile, Metcalf requested a trade from Seattle, and his offer was obliged. The star wideout said he felt like an "outsider" during his final season with the team. In return, the Seahawks will receive a second-round pick, No. 52 overall, from the Steelers.

