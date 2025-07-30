  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "He's the Swiss Army knife": T.J. Watt makes feelings known on new CB Jalen Ramsey after training camp reps

"He's the Swiss Army knife": T.J. Watt makes feelings known on new CB Jalen Ramsey after training camp reps

By Orlando Silva
Modified Jul 30, 2025 18:47 GMT
&quot;He
"He's the Swiss Army knife": T.J. Watt makes feelings known on new CB Jalen Ramsey after training camp reps (Credits: IMAGN)

T.J. Watt was the last piece the Pittsburgh Steelers moved in the 2025 offseason puzzle. After another non-losing season with Mike Tomlin, the front office is all-in to end their nine-year playoff win drought and try to make another deep run in an AFC that looks extremely challenging.

Ad

Before signing Watt to a three-year, $123 million contract to end one of the biggest sagas of the offseason, the Steelers made other win-now moves to put themselves in a good position to contend.

After signing Aaron Rodgers on a one-year deal, they traded for Jalen Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick. Ramsey, who landed in Pittsburgh alongside tight end Jonnu Smith, is expected to help a strong secondary that already featured impactful players such as Joey Porter Jr., Juan Thornhill, and Darius Slay.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During a Wednesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," T.J. Watt heaped high praise on Jalen Ramsey, lauding his ability to impact the game in different ways.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It's been huge," Watt said. "And it goes both ways. I mean, he's the Swiss Army knife of our defense right now. You're going to see him play in every position. You're going to see him play a man. And any time those guys lock down just for an extra half a second, we love it because it allows us to get to the quarterback."
Ad
Ad

Jalen Ramsey played 17 games last season, his second and last with the Dolphins. He posted 60 tackles, one sack and two interceptions for seven yards.

T.J. Watt says working with Aaron Rodgers is "frustrating"

T.J. Watt also discussed the Steelers' biggest offseason addition with McAfee, revealing that it was "frustrating" to lock horns with Aaron Rodgers, given his tendency to constantly try to get under the defense's skin.

Ad
"Frustrating because he talks a lot of smack," Watt said.
"I think a lot of the no look passes are things that we're getting used to. I like to bat down a lot of passive scrimmage and he's able to manipulate the defense good so that's been very frustrating. Hopefully, they would get the better of him. I'm trying to learn the cadence right now. His cadence is deadly."
Ad

The Steelers currently have the 15th-best Super Bowl odds (+3500) after a busy offseason. Rodgers believes they are one of the 10 or 12 teams with real chances to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications