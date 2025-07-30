"He's the Swiss Army knife": T.J. Watt makes feelings known on new CB Jalen Ramsey after training camp reps

T.J. Watt was the last piece the Pittsburgh Steelers moved in the 2025 offseason puzzle. After another non-losing season with Mike Tomlin, the front office is all-in to end their nine-year playoff win drought and try to make another deep run in an AFC that looks extremely challenging. Before signing Watt to a three-year, $123 million contract to end one of the biggest sagas of the offseason, the Steelers made other win-now moves to put themselves in a good position to contend.After signing Aaron Rodgers on a one-year deal, they traded for Jalen Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick. Ramsey, who landed in Pittsburgh alongside tight end Jonnu Smith, is expected to help a strong secondary that already featured impactful players such as Joey Porter Jr., Juan Thornhill, and Darius Slay.During a Wednesday appearance on &quot;The Pat McAfee Show,&quot; T.J. Watt heaped high praise on Jalen Ramsey, lauding his ability to impact the game in different ways.&quot;It's been huge,&quot; Watt said. &quot;And it goes both ways. I mean, he's the Swiss Army knife of our defense right now. You're going to see him play in every position. You're going to see him play a man. And any time those guys lock down just for an extra half a second, we love it because it allows us to get to the quarterback.&quot;Jalen Ramsey played 17 games last season, his second and last with the Dolphins. He posted 60 tackles, one sack and two interceptions for seven yards.T.J. Watt says working with Aaron Rodgers is &quot;frustrating&quot;T.J. Watt also discussed the Steelers' biggest offseason addition with McAfee, revealing that it was &quot;frustrating&quot; to lock horns with Aaron Rodgers, given his tendency to constantly try to get under the defense's skin. &quot;Frustrating because he talks a lot of smack,&quot; Watt said. &quot;I think a lot of the no look passes are things that we're getting used to. I like to bat down a lot of passive scrimmage and he's able to manipulate the defense good so that's been very frustrating. Hopefully, they would get the better of him. I'm trying to learn the cadence right now. His cadence is deadly.&quot;The Steelers currently have the 15th-best Super Bowl odds (+3500) after a busy offseason. Rodgers believes they are one of the 10 or 12 teams with real chances to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.